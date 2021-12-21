Top 5 Ice-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers will need to look to the National Pokedex to find an abundance of Ice-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Once that is done, the few Ice-types found in the main Sinnoh Pokedex become some of the most popular and powerful Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Not every Ice-type Pokemon can be considered one of the best in these Generation IV remakes. Only a handful truly epitomize the power that Ice-types bring to the table.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and does not include any Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

5 best Ice-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Glaceon

A newly evolved Glaceon in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Every Eeveelution has proven to be a solid Pokemon at this point. With Eevee near the Icy Rock on Route 217, players can level up and evolve it into Glaceon. That gives them a wild 130 Special Attack and 110 Defense. The rest of its stats aren't that great, though.

4) Abomasnow

Abomasnow in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Abomasnow is a beastly Ice-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It has one fault, though, and it is a major one. With a dual Grass-typing, it is four times weaker to Fire-type attacks.

Its base stats are pretty balanced, but there's nothing to be amazed about. It is a unique creature who is fun to use in battle.

3) Lapras

A wild Lapras in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Lapras is one of the original Pokemon from the Kanto region. As a Water/Ice-type, many use it for healing support and chip damage. That is because it comes with a base of 130 HP.

Its Defense and Special Defense aren't awful either. Trainers can encounter it while surfing in the Victory Road National Dex area.

2) Weavile

Weavile in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weavile is incredibly fast and has a high Attack. Its base Speed is 125 while its base Attack is 120. As Dark/Ice-type, however, it comes with five regular weaknesses and a 4x weakness to Fighting-type attacks. That is the only flaw keeping it from being in the number one spot.

1) Mamoswine

Mamoswine in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can find Swinub in the Grand Underground of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They can then level it up to evolve it into Piloswine, who then evolves into Mamoswine while possessing Ancient Power in its moveset. Mamoswine's stats are wonderful with 110 base HP and 130 base Attack.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul