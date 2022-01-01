Top 5 nicknames for Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Giving a nickname to your Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl makes the experience much more personal.

The games prevent some of the more obscene nicknames, but you can still come up with cool names for your Pokemon partners in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl without being vulgar.

The best nicknames for a Pokemon take a look at its appearance, type, and abilities to come up with a new name that makes it even cooler than it normally is.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best nicknames for Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Happy Feet

Piplup in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Piplup and its evolutions can have the nickname of Happy Feet. Happy Feet is a movie where a young penguin is known for his dancing skills. Piplup resembles a penguin and can dance around the competition, making this nickname fit perfectly.

4) Aspirin

Multiple Psyducks blocking the way in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

This is a great nickname for a Psyduck in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Psyduck is notorious for its splitting headaches in the anime. How do you relieve a headache? With Aspirin. It's just a fun callback to the anime series.

3) Mothman

A trainer's Mothim in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Evolving a male Burmy will turn it into a Mothim. Since it can only be done with a male, it makes sense to name a male Burmy Mothman. Once it evolves, it will be the moth-like Mothim and calling it Mothman is fitting. The cryptid is one of the most famous there is.

2) Lola

Lopunny in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Catch a Buneary that you intend on evolving into Lopunny and name it Lola. Lola Bunny is a popular Looney Tunes character who received most of her fame from the original Space Jam. The swagger and appearance of Lopunny make it resemble Lola Bunny in more ways than one.

1) Knuckles

A trainer's Chimchar in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

While the animal isn't the same, the functionality is. Naming your Chimchar Knuckles in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is wonderful. Chimchar evolves into Monferno and then into Infernape. As Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon, they use their knuckles to dish out some serious damage.

Edited by R. Elahi