Top 5 Poison Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

The Sinnoh region is filled with dangerous Poison-type Pokemon that can round out your team.

Poison-type Pokemon are the perfect creatures to deal damage to opponents over time. In the Sinnoh region, you will find a handful native to itself and other areas like Kanto.

The top five Poison-type Pokemon from Sinnoh provide a good mix of speed, power, and defensive skills. At the end of the day, they are all useful for frustrating other trainers in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 5 best Poison-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

5) Skuntank

Jeremiah's Skuntank in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skuntank is often overlooked in the grand scheme of things, but it is a formidable Poison-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. It has solid HP at 103, Attack at 93, and speed at 84. If you train up its HP, you'll be able to withstand some hits while you poison your foes and use Dark-type moves with Same Type Attack Bonus.

4) Toxicroak

Saturn's Toxicroak in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Toxicroak is a fierce Poison/Fighting-type Pokemon from Sinnoh. It only has three weaknesses because of its dual Fighting-typing. With decent HP and Speed at 83 and 85, respectively, it comes in with a base Attack of 106. It has access to some incredible coverage moves, such as the elemental punches and, of course, Poison-type attacks that will drain opposing health over time.

3) Crobat

Brock's Crobat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crobat is one of the best Flying-type Pokemon and one of the best Poison-type Pokemon. It is insanely fast with a base Speed stat of 130. That will guarantee the first attack nearly every time. Use that to get in a super-effective hit, or use a move that will surely poison your enemy.

2) Roserade

Nando's Roserade in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roserade is one of many Grass/Poison-type Pokemon in the franchise. Introduced as the evolved form of Roselia in Generation IV, Roserade immediately became a top-tier Poison-type. It has a base Speed of 90, Special Defense of 105, and Special Attack at 125. It can take away health with Poison-moves and do the same to heal itself with several Grass-type attacks.

1) Gengar

Ash's Gengar in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gengar is one of the most powerful Pokemon of all time. As a Ghost/Poison-type, it comes with a few more weaknesses than you'd like, but it more than makes up for it with its power. Look at its 110 base Speed and 130 Special Attack. Gengar has plenty of ways to sap enemies' health and leave them wishing they never took the battle in the first place.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar