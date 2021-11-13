At this point, there are nearly 900 Pokemon that have entries found in the Pokedex.

Through eight generations of games and several iterations of the anime series, Pokemon is still reaching new heights of popularity. The franchise has continued to find ways to evolve.

What hasn't changed much, though, are the best Pokemon you can find. From beloved creatures to the most powerful, everyone has their subjective list. Here are the top five Pokemon of all time.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 Pokemon of all time

5) Lucario

Korrina's Lucario in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you want to find a Pokemon that epitomizes the word "cool," look no further than Lucario. Lucario has seen its fair share of appearances in the anime and movies. Its popularity is huge, and so is its power.

Whether it appears with an atttitude or a calm demeanor, Lucario has made quite the impact over the years.

4) Gengar

Ash's Gengar in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gengar is one of the original Ghost-type Pokemon and will forever be in the top five. It is definitely one of the most notable creatures in the franchise.

Halloween happens every year, giving Gengar even more time to shine on merchandise and in the games. It's strong, spooky, and trainers around the world love it for those reasons.

3) Greninja

Ash's Greninja in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja was voted the most popular Pokemon of all in 2020. It received the Pokemon of the Year award. It has been a focus in the anime series for a period and has some of the neatest cards in the TGC. This is another creature who doesn't just look the part, but also backs it up with immense strength.

2) Charizard

Leon's Charizard in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

What is there to say about Charizard that hasn't already been said? It is hands down one of the most recognizable Pokemon ever. From its reign of terror throughout Kanto to its insanely valuable trading cards.

Charizard may be the most priceless creature in the franchise.

1) Pikachu

Ash's Pikachu in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu is the Pokemon mascot for a reason. Everyone recognizes Pikachu, whether they can name a single other Pocket Monster in the Pokedex or not.

This mon has thousands of products with its face on it: from trading cards, to backpacks, to feature films. Pikachu started as Ash's partner in the anime and became an everlasting icon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider