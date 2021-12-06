Top 5 Pokemon to use for competitive in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have ushered in another generation of competitive battling. The remakes of Generation IV have brought only a few changes to the battling meta, but most of it has remained the same. However, there are now many new trainers who will be trying out competitive battling for the first time.

The battles work the same as always in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are Double Battles with four partners chosen by each trainer, and players need to make sure they choose the right partners for the job.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 5 best competitive Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Scizor

If players are looking for a Pokemon to straight up brawl against an opposing trainer, Scizor is the way to go. It has great Attack and Defense, along with access to Bullet Punch. The attack always strikes first, and Choice Band makes it even stronger.

4) Azumarill

Right now, Azumarill is a very sold choice for a competitive team. It is a Water/Fairy-type which means it has an immunity to Dragon-types. A lot of trainers are currently using Garchomp, so Azumarill can be an invaluable counter. Belly Drum will raise its Attack and Aqua Jet will deal damage, resulting in a formidable combo.

3) Rotom Wash

Rotom Wash is an Electric/Water-type, but comes with an immunity to Ground-type attacks with its Levitate Ability. It has a great move pool that allows it to support with Will-O-Wisp and Thunder Wave, but deal damage and stay alive with Volt Switch. It has been a top tier competitive Pokemon for a long time.

2) Garchomp

Garchomp was at one point the most powerful competitive Pokemon in existence, and every trainer had a Garchomp on their team. That is starting to be the case in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and for good reason. Garchomp is naturally strong and bulky Dragon/Ground-type, which will not faint easily.

1) Breloom

Breloom has come out of nowhere as the top option in competitive battling for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It has three great Abilities in Effect Spore, Poison Heal, and Technician and its base Attack stat is 130. It can cause Sleep with Spore, following which it can deal massive damage with Bullet Seed and Mach Punch.

