Top 5 Psychic Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

Psychic-type Pokemon are some of the most unique and dangerous creatures in the franchise.

The Psychic-type Pokemon that can be found in the Sinnoh region are extremely powerful. There aren't many that a trainer would pass up having on their battling team.

However, five of the Psychic-type Pokemon from Sinnoh are far better than the others. They can bend minds, manipulate the battlefield, and decimate any competition in the region.

5 best Psychic-type Pokemon from the region of Sinnoh

5) Bronzong

Lucian's Bronzong in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bronzong is a solid Psychic-type Pokemon with great defensive stats. Both its Special Defense and Defense start at a base of 116. That gives it plenty of room to withstand any type of attack as it whittles away its opponents' health. Bronzong can be a good staller for any team.

4) Alakazam

Alakazam in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alakazam is one of the most powerful Psychic-type Pokemon ever. It is definitely in the top five of non-Legendary or Mythical Psychic-types in the whole series. You can find Alakazam in the Sinnoh Pokedex, with its wild 135 Special Attack and 120 Speed. From Kanto to Sinnoh, Alakazam has been a menace.

3) Uxie

Uxie in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Uxie is the defensive member of the Lake Guardians, the legendary trio from the three lakes of Sinnoh. The bringer of knowledge is pretty quick with 95 base speed, but absolutely shines in the stall meta with 130 base to both Special Defense and Defense. Despite its size, this Legendary Psychic-type Pokemon is incredibly sturdy.

2) Azelf

Azelf in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Azelf is known as the bringer of willpower among the trio. It has the higher attacking stats of the three Psychic-type Lake Guardians. Its Attack and Special Attack are both 125 with a Speed of 115. If your strategy is to assault other Pokemon with unforgiving Psychic-type attacks, Azelf is definitely the way to go.

1) Mesprit

Mesprit in a promotional image for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Mesprit comes in as the best Psychic-type Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. Compared to the other Lake Guardians, Mesprit is much more balanced. This gives trainers much more room to work with, molding the creature into whatever type of battler they need. HP and Speed are both 80 while Attack, Special Attack, Defense, and Special Defense are all 105.

