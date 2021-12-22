Top 5 Rock-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Rock-type Pokemon are known as some of the sturdiest and strongest creatures in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Trainers will face the might of Rock-type Pokemon early on in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl when going up against Oreburgh Gym Leader Roark. It is easy to see what makes them powerful.

The majority of Rock-type Pokemon come with a secondary typing, making them even better options in battle. You should definitely consider the following Rock-types for your team when battling through the main story of BDSP.

Five best Rock-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Sudowoodo is a fun Pokemon to use. What may appear as a Grass-type is actually a hefty Rock-type that comes with a base Attack stat of 100 and Defense of 115.

It is one of a few creatures that can learn the move Mimic, which allows it to copy the most recently used move by an opponent. That can give it all sorts of usefulness.

4) Onix

Onix in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Even before Steelix came along as an evolution, Onix was one of the best Rock-types in the series. It can still hold its own without evolving, as it comes with a massive base Defense stat of 160.

It also has three incredible abilities. Rock Head prevents it from taking recoil damage. Sturdy lets it withstand any one-hit knockouts at full HP. And Weak Armor sees its Speed raised, but Defense lowered when hit with a physical attack.

3) Golem

A trainer facing Golem in BDSP (Image via ILCA)

Golem is one of the original Rock-type Pokemon, coming from the Kanto region of Generation I. It is a physical nightmare for opponents, with a base Attack of 120 and a base Defense of 130.

As a Rock/Ground-type, Golem can deal out STAB damage with some of the most powerful moves in the franchise.

2) Rampardos

Rampardos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rampardos can be obtained after Cranidos has been revived with the Skull Fossil and evolved. Doing so will give you a Pokemon with one of the highest base Attack stats around, at a whopping 165.

The rest of its stats are pretty lackluster, but it should be able to KO most opponents in one shot.

1) Bastiodon

Bastiodon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bastiodon doesn't get much love compared to some other Rock-type Pokemon. With a dual Steel-typing, it does receive mega weaknesses to Fighting and Ground-type attacks. That still is no reason to pass it up as it comes with a 168 base Defense and 138 base Special Defense. Talk about a brick wall.

Along with access to the Sturdy ability, Bastiodon is the bulk you want on your team.

