Top 5 Shiny Pokemon to catch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Shiny Pokemon are the rarest of the rare and are highly sought after by trainers in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Over the years, obtaining Shiny Pokemon has become more and more of an objective for trainers in the main series games. Hunting them down with a variety of methods is at the forefront.

In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Shiny Pokemon return with all the sparkle and glory of years passed. Throughout the entire Sinnoh and National Dex availabe in the games, there are five Shiny Pokemon that are must haves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Shiny Pokemon to catch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Steelix

A Shiny Steelix in HeartGold. (Image via Game Freak)

Something about a Pokemon basically made of steel turning to gold is incredible. It'll be a tough task hunting down a Steelix and catching it in its Shiny form. Maybe getting a Shiny Onix and evolving it would be the best option. Regardless of how, though, a golden Steelix is amazing.

4) Honchkrow

A Shiny Honchkrow in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

Honchkrow's Shiny form is amazing. Instead of its normal darker tone, it becomes a completely opposite bright tone.

Honchkrow turns into a pinkish, purple, magenta sort of bird that is just plain beautiful. This is one of the most different Shiny versions compared to its regular color scheme and is perfect for any hunter to chase down.

3) Gyarados

A red Gyarados in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For many Pokemon trainers, the red Gyarados from the Lake of Rage was the first Shiny they ever caught. Just something about it turning from blue to red, emphasizing the rage that Gyarados clearly has, is wonderful. Hunt down a Shiny golden Magikarp and evolve it at level 20 for this beast.

2) Shinx

A look at the Shiny forms of Shinx and its evolutions. (Image via ILCA)

Shinx is one of the cutest Pokemon you can find in the Sinnoh region of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Electric-type evolves into some mighty beasts that will help any trainer along, on their journey to become Champion. Its Shiny form turns it a bright yellow, making it and its evolutions stand out even more.

1) Lucario

A Shiny Lucario in Sword and Shield. (Image via Game Freak)

The best Shiny to get in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is Lucario. Trainers can get a Riolu from Riley on Iron Island and breed it until a Shiny is hatched.

From there, evolve it into Lucario for an awesome golden color scheme just like Steelix. Just when you thought Lucario couldn't get any more intimidating, it's great Shiny form turns it up a notch.

Comment with your favorite Shiny Pokemon.

