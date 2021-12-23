Top 5 Steel-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

While Steel-type Pokemon are some of the strongest and sturdiest creatures in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, they are lacking in powerful attacks.

There are only 15 Steel-type attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Only five of those attacks have a Power at 80 or higher. Three of the 15 depend on other factors, like speed, weight, and retaliation.

Thankfully, the five best moves that Steel-type Pokemon can put to use do some serious damage. They will bring about the end of any Rock, Ice, or Fairy-type opponent with ease.

Note: This article is based on Power rating.

Doom Desire and Meteor Mash among best Steel-type attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Iron Head

Iron Head is a Steel-type attack that does Physical damage. It comes with 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 15 PP. The user slams the target with its "steel-hard" head. The attack has a chance to make the target flinch, as well. It is a simple and basic Steel-type move.

4) Flash Cannon

Flash Cannon is one of the few Steel-type attacks that do Special damage. With 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP, Flash Cannon can be used by the likes of Blastoise, Metagross, Lucario, and many more. The description states that the user gathers light energy and releases it all at once with a chance at lowering the opponent's Special Defense.

3) Meteor Mash

Meteor Mash does Physical damage and has 90 Power, 90 Accuracy, and 10 PP. The user hits the target with a hard punch "fired like a meteor." If it lands, it might raise the user's Attack stat. This is a move known by Clefable, but Steel-types such as Metagross, Lucario, and Jirachi can also be used.

2) Iron Tail

Iron Tail is probably the most common Steel-type attack and the most well known. It has 100 Power, 75 Accuracy, and 15 PP. The Pokemon using Iron Tail simply slams the target with its "steel-hard tail." It comes with a chance at lowering the opposing creature's Defense.

1) Doom Desire

Doom Desire is the signature move of Mythical Steel/Psychic-type Jirachi. It is the strongest Steel-type attack by far, with 140 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 5 PP. Jirachi calls upon Doom Desire, and two turns later, a concentrated bundle of light blasts the opposing Pokemon, delivering insane damage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar