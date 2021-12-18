Top 5 Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Steel-type Pokemon are known to be sturdy and hard hitting in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Compared to some other types in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there aren't too many Steel-types available. The ones that are, though, are some of the most powerful creatures in the game.

They come with insanely high defensive stats and the ability to deal massive damage to Pokemon that oppose them. If defense is a piece of your team that is missing, pick up one of these Steel-types.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The 5 best Steel-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Bastiodon

Bastiodon in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bastiodon has a handful of weaknesses, but it has even more resistances. It evolves from Shieldon after being resurrected with the Armor Fossil. Bastiodon is extremely slow, has low HP, and awful attack stats. It has 138 base Special Defense and 168 base Defense, however. This is as defensive of a Pokemon as it gets.

4) Bronzong

Bronzong in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Bronzong is another slow Steel-type, but it also comes with a Psychic-typing. It has matching Special Defense and regular Defense at 116, but has much higher attacking stats than Bastiodon. It has 10 types that it either resists or is completely immune to. Bronzong is a great choice for those who want a defensive Steel-type who can still dish out some damage. Think of using it in a Trick Room setting.

3) Steelix

Steelix in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Steelix is an iconic Steel-type Pokemon. It was the first that many trainers ever saw or caught in the franchise. It has an 85 base Attack stat, which isn't terrible, and a whopping 200 base Defense stat. Steelix also has 10 types that don't harm it very much, and it can hang on in battle, allowing you to heal up other Pokemon or think of a strategy.

2) Empoleon

Empoleon in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final form of the Water-type starter in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Empoleon beats out the others with 11 types that it resists or is immune to. Its stats are much more balanced and as a starter, it is expected to be incredibly powerful. Special Attack and Special Defense are where Empoleon shines.

1) Dialga

Dialga in the anime. (Image via ILCA)

Dialga is the mascot of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and is exclusive to that game. The Steel/Dragon-type Legendary comes with a total base stat of 680. The only stat under 100 is its Speed at 90 and its highest is a 150 base Special Attack. Naturally, a Legendary Pokemon is going to rise above all of the others in its type category.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider