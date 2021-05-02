New Pokemon Snap has arrived and it delivers a Pokemon experience unlike any before.

Even compared to the original game, New Pokemon Snap is a brand new journey with so much to discover. Traditional Pokemon Masters will find a different battle ahead in terms of completing the Photodex.

For those just starting, who may have no clue what awaits in the Lental region, so here are some tips and tricks to help make the adventure a smooth one. New Pokemon Snap can be conquered just like the Pokemon League.

Top 5 tips for players to master New Pokemon Snap

#5 - Snap Away

The easiest tip is to just snap away. New Pokemon Snap rewards players for taking pictures. That is the main objective in the game. Do not be afraid to run out of film. Take as many pictures as possible, including multiples of the same Pokemon. There may always be a higher rated picture hiding in the pile of film.

#4 - Take Your Time

This means being patient in the levels and after the levels have finished. New Pokemon Snap has a ton of replayability. Players will have to traverse each level dozens of times to accomplish everything.

#3 - Learn the Items

There are a variety of items in New Pokemon Snap, such as the Fluffruit, Illumina Orb, and even those implemented into the camera like the Scan and Melody. Learn what these do and what Pokemon may be affected by them. Giving a Fluffruit to or lighting up the right creature could be the difference between a one star bronze photo and a four star diamond rating.

#2 - Scan, Scan, Scan!

The Scan function in New Pokemon Snap is there to be abused. Scan constantly. The game will show areas that can give information, will let the player know what Pokemon are in view, and tons of other hints. Scanning will almost always bring attention to something otherwise missed.

#1 - Sensitivity

The settings menu of New Pokemon Snap allows players to adjust the rate at which the in-game camera moves. This is a huge feature. Play around with different settings for the pointer and the camera itself. Find the one that works best and snapping photos of Pokemon will be no problem. Having the right movement setting is incredibly important.