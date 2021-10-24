Top 5 worst Pokemon from the Sinnoh region

The Sinnoh region is home to a plethora of Pokemon, ranging from insanely powerful to incredibly weak.

Trainers will get to revisit the Sinnoh region when the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remake releases in November. Not all of the creatures are going to carry your team to the Pokemon League.

You need to know which Pokemon to avoid. The Sinnoh Dex is vast, so here is a refresher on some of the weakest Pokemon you'll find on your adventure through Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 worst Pokemon found in the Sinnoh Region

5) Chatot

Chatot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There isn't anything appealing about Chatot. It had a cool gimmick when it was first discovered, but trainers quickly learned this Pokemon is worthless. It might even be at the top of the list if it didn't have a 91 Speed stat. With no evolution to work for, Chatot is pretty terrible.

4) Kricketot

Kricketot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bug-type Pokemon are notoriously bad. There are a few exceptions, like Scizor and Butterfree, but the majority just don't cut it. Take a look at Kricketot and its evolution, Kricketune. They have terrible stats and awful moves to choose from.

3) Cherubi

Cherubi in Sword and Shield (Image via Game Freak)

Weak pure Grass-types are some of the worst Pokemon you can find. If you are picking up Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, stay away from Cherubi and Cherrim. You won't find a single stat over 90, and they both have five pretty commonly found weaknesses.

2) Chingling

Francesca's Chingling in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chingling evolves into Chimecho. They are both awful. A decent Special Attack stat is the only positive you can take away from Chingling and its evolution. There are plenty of Dark-types and creatures that can use Dark-type moves making this Psychic-type family a mistake to touch.

1) Burmy

The Burmy forms in a Pokemon GO promotional image (Image via Niantic)

Here is another Bug-type Pokemon. It has a few different forms, with the females evolving into Wormadam and the males evolving into Mothim. Starting with Burmy, its stats are terrible for a first-stage evolution. Wormadam and Mothim aren't much better. Whatever you don't, do make this Pokemon a part of your team.

