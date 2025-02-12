Top 7 most expensive Gen IX Pokemon TCG cards

The Pokemon TCG is known for its rare and expensive cards, sought after by only the truly dedicated few. Throughout the franchise's ninth generation, many valuable cards have hit the market, made even more special among collectors thanks to the generation's gimmick of bright, fancy holographic effects.

Here are seven of the most expensive cards from the ninth generation of the Pokemon trading card game, and their current market price.

Top 7 most expensive cards from the Gen IX Pokemon TCG

7) Greninja ex - Twilight Masquerade

This variant of Greninja was a massive talking point leading up to the release of the Twilight Masquerade expansion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Greninja ex card from the Twilight Masquerade expansion is currently listed at a market price of $297.41. This card features Greninja, the iconic starter from the Kalos region, sporting a Fighting Tera Typing. The artwork on this card is amazing, featuring Greninja with large, colorful splatters of paint or ink accompanying its notable Water Shurikens.

6) Espeon ex - Prismatic Evolutions

Espeon's ex card in this expansion features Stellar Tera Typing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The evolutions of Eevee have always been fan favorites, leading to the values of their cards skyrocketing among collectors. The Prismatic Evolutions set brought this form of Espeon to the card game with the new Stellar Tera Typing introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk expansion. This card has a current market price of $325.

5) Leafeon

This card features Leafeon in a pleasant nature setting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee's evolutions with Stellar Tera Typings is the overarching theme of the Prismatic Evolutions set, so many of these valuable cards feature beloved members of the Pokemon franchise. This Leafeon card in the Pokemon TCG has a current market price of $371.67.

4) Pikachu ex - Surging Sparks

Pikachu cards have always been some of the most valuable in the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pikachu cards are known for being some of the most valuable in the franchise, with the most expensive card in the Pokemon TCG being Illustrator Pikachu. This card has varying market prices, with most costing millions of dollars. This particular Pikachu ex card from the Surging Sparks expansion has a current market price of $470.02.

3) Sylveon ex - Prismatic Evolutions

Sylveon is arguably the most popular Eevee evolution, so it has some fairly valuable cards across the Pokemon TCG (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another card from the Prismatic Evolutions expansion, this variant of Sylveon also sports the Stellar Tera Typing, much like the other valuable cards in this expansion. Sylveon has also been one of the most popular modern Pokemon in the franchise, being the first newest Eevee evolution. This card has a current market price of $521.40.

2) Paradise Resort - World Championship 2024 Promo

This Pokemon TCG card was given out during the 2024 Pokemon World Championships (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paradise Resort is a Stadium card that offers very little use when actually playing the trading card game, with its real value coming from its sheer rarity. Paradise Resort is a promotional card that was only distributed at the 2024 Pokemon World Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii. This card has a market value of $525.97.

1) Umbreon ex - Prismatic Evolutions

Umbreon ex is the most expensive card released in the ninth generation of the Pokemon TCG by far (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A bit of a jump from the rest of the cards on this list, Umbreon ex from the Prismatic Evolutions expansion has a current market value of $1,576.67. Not only is Umbreon an already-popular Pokemon, but this card art is truly spectacular, using the Terastallization gimmick in parallel to a stained glass art style.

