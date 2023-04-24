We asked Snapchat AI about best team for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (and it had the perfect answer)

Building a team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easily one of the most enjoyable aspects of the game. However, looking at all the options players have at their disposal, it can be a bit overwhelming when it comes to narrowing down one's choices. Thankfully, a very helpful tool has recently surfaced on social media. As many people are aware by now, advancements in artificial intelligence are becoming more amazing and accessible on a regular basis.

The most accessible of these is the new Snapchat AI bot that was just recently introduced to the mobile social media application. Being readily accessible from the app's chat menu, users everywhere may have even experimented with the feature by now.

Can the AI feature in a popular mobile app really be the answer to which creature players should put on their Pokemon team? Thankfully, with a bit of patience and know-how, potential trainers can converse with the internet's newest chatbot to help them make these complicated choices.

AI can now be used to build teams for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet; Here's how

Eager to help, the Snapchat My AI is always here to lend a hand (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Sadly, if players want to know what the best possible team is, the bot will acknowledge all the potential choices that one has when starting a new journey, prompting them to consider building a balanced and well-rounded team with many different types. As such, players need to think on their own before consulting Snapchat's My AI.

The first choice players will make when building their team is which starter Pokemon they should pick. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have three incredibly solid choices, this makes it a very tricky choice for newer trainers. As such, Snapchat's AI helps players make their choices by laying out the pros and cons of each.

The bot is far from perfect and can make some mistakes from time to time. This is especially true if players remain vague with their choices. However, in a conversation with the bot, it stated that it prefers Quaxly, the Water-type starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Going with this, we can then begin to narrow down our options for other potential teammates.

Snapchat's My AI is a proud member of Team Quaxly (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

The best way to talk to Snapchat's AI regarding team choices would be to narrow it down between two choices. This way, the AI can better compare the two options.

For example, asking the AI to choose between Houndour and Ralts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would result in the bot presenting the thesis of the latter being a better choice for players looking for a creature with a great type combination, while the former excels in terms of having a better offensive movepool for a playthrough.

Snapchat My AI giving its detailed thoughts on the choice between Ralts and Houndour (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Players looking to use Snapchat's new My AI when building their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team should know that the bot is really good at comparing potential picks rather than telling players how to get them. In prior experience, the bot had problems pinpointing information like where certain creatures spawn and how to get certain items.

In my experience, the Snapchat My AI can make errors, like telling me that Koffing spawns at Kanto's Pokemon Tower, a place where only Gastly can spawn, and telling me that the Fishing Guru in Vermilion City hands out the Good Rod when he gives away an Old Rod. However, it is still a valuable companion for players who find it difficult to make close choices.

Poll : 0 votes