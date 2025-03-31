What was the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC?

The CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC is among the most famous teams in competitive Pokemon history. The name comes from the first letters of the main Pokemon associated with the combination — Cresselia (C), Heatran (H), Amoonguss (A), Landorus-Therian (L), and Mega Kangaskhan (K).

Ad

In 2015, the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC had a significant presence at Worlds, with the winner, Shoma Hinami, taking the CHALK archetype to the title. So, in this article, we will learn about the Pokemon part of the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC and how they worked so well.

Which creatures were part of the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC?

The Top 8 of Worlds was dominated by the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

While the exact core wasn't always used in every team, these Pokemon fulfilled particular roles well, making them the face of the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC.

Ad

Trending

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Kangaskhan, one of the best Megas in 2015, was the main damage dealer thanks to its ability, Parental Bond. In Gen VI, Parental Bond made it so that attacking moves would do damage twice, with the 2nd time being 50% as powerful as the first.

With access to priority like Fake Out and attack boosting moves like Power Up Punch, this creature was hard to hold back once it started dealing damage.

Ad

Landorus-T

Ever since it was introduced in Gen V, Landorus Therian, a.k.a. Landorus-T, has been a competitive staple. It had useful typing in Ground/Flying, which gave it plenty of immunities, an amazing ability in Intimidate to make physical attackers less threatening, a high attack stat of 145, and a base speed of 91 that let it outspeed most of the meta if it was holding the speed-boosting Choice Scarf.

In this team, Landorus-T was an offensive support. It would switch in and lower the opponent's attack and either attack with an Earthquake or Rock Slide or pivot out with a U-turn. Thanks to its typing and stats, it could do this multiple times in a single game.

Ad

Amoonguss

This Grass/Poison Mushroom Pokemon from Gen V remains one of the best supports in the VGC meta. Its role in this team was the same as always — put opponents to sleep and re-direct attacks from its partner.

Heatran

This Gen IV legendary has been a popular VGC pick since its introduction, thanks to its host of immunities. Its Fire/Steel typing gave it nine resistances and one immunity, with its ability Flash Fire also giving it immunity to Fire-type attacks.

Ad

This bevy of resistances allowed Heatran to withstand attacks from popular VGC Pokemon like Mega Gardevoir, Mega Charizard Y, and opposing Mega Kangaskhan, making it a great defensive switch. It wasn't a slouch when it came to attack either, with Heat Wave to target both opponents and Earth Power for opposing Heatran.

Cresselia

The other Gen IV legendary in this archetype, Cresselia, is one of the best supporting Pokemon in the game. In CHALK teams, it would provide speed control with Trick Room, Thunder Wave, and Icy Wind. Its natural bulk would let it shrug off attacks any attacks it would get hit with before setting up, while Safety Goggles would let it bypass any re-direction efforts from opposing Amoonguss.

Ad

Which other Pokemon made up CHALK teams?

Thundurus was a common ally for CHALK teams (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Landorus' fellow Force of Nature Thunderus was a great ally to CHALK teams, supporting them with moves like Thunder Wave, Swagger, and Taunt. Some core members could sometimes be swapped out to suit the team's needs.

Ad

Aegislash was a common pick thanks to its wide range of immunities and ability to deal with Mega Kangaskhan, while Sylveon could be used for its STAB Hyper Voice (which becomes a Fairy move thanks to Sylveon's ability Pixilate).

What made the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC so good?

All five members of the CHALK core had good bulk, which let them withstand hits long enough to play their roles. Additionally, they could manipulate the odds of secondary effects, especially luck-based stuff, in their favor. For example, Mega Kangaskhan gets more critical hits because it would attack twice, or Landorus gets a flinch with Rock Slide because it would move first more often.

Ad

Finally, despite the team composition being known, it would actually be difficult for an opposing player to figure out the set of any given member of the CHALK team. As Pokemon can play drastically different roles based on their EV spread, moves, or held items, this brought a level of unpredictability while facing these teams.

CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC: Counters

Ghost type Pokemon like Aegislash and Mega Gengar soon rose to prominence after Worlds as a counter to the CHALK team combination in Pokemon VGC. They excelled at halting Mega Kangaskhan's damage rate and, in the case of Mega Gengar, trapped mons like Amoonguss and Kangaskhan.

Rain cores like Politoed and Ludicolo would also become a thorn in the side of CHALK teams. Under rainy conditions, Heatran became less effective, while Ludicolo would move faster than Kangaskhan and use Fake Out on it first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback