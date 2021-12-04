×
What are Gastrodon's weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

A trainer encountering a wild Gastrodon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)
Brandon Moore
Modified Dec 04, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Gastrodon is a popular competitive Pokemon that can be found in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

If you come across a Gastrodon, you may find your frustration increases with every round of a battle. Whether you are going against another trainer or taking one down in the wild, Gastrodon can be brutally tanky.

Gastrodon, whether blue or pink form, is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon. This unique type combination makes it resistant to many types and weak to only Grass-type attacks.

Gastrodon's weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A Gastrodon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)
If you plan on using an Electric-type attack against Gastrodon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl-- don't. It is completely immune. It also receives less damage from Steel, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type attacks.

Grass-type moves are the only ones that will deal supereffective damage. Every other type just deals regular damage. Grass-type attacks will do a little bit extra than normal, however.

The Water/Ground-typing that Gastrodon comes with means Grass-type attacks do 4x supereffective damage, since both of those types are weak to the Grass-type maneuvers.

A Torterra battling a Luxray in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)
This means the following Pokemon will be a good choice to take on Gastrodon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

  • Torterra and pre-evolutions
  • Roserade and pre-evolutions
  • Wormadam
  • Cherrim
  • Carnivine
  • Abomasnow and pre-evolution

Not every Pokemon that will succeed against Gastrodon is a Grass-type. There are several dreatures that can learn Grass-type attacks even if they have a different typing.

An example of Giga Drain in Sword and Shield. (Image via Game Freak)
You may want to try some of these Grass-type attacks in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to defeat Gastrodon:

  • Giga Drain
  • Leaf Storm
  • Energy Ball
  • Petal Dance
  • Solar Beam

Those are just a handful of Grass-type attacks among the 33 found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pairing it with a Grass-type creature will ensure ultimate damage.

They receive a Same Type Attack Bonus when using a Grass-type move, meaning the 4x supereffective damage will be paired with even more power coming from the Pokemon using the attack.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
