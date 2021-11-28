What are Mr Mime's weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Mr. Mime is a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon that is exclusive to Brilliant Diamond and can be obtained via trade in Shining Pearl.

Introduced in the Kanto region of Generation I, Mr. Mime was a pure Psychic-type. Fairy-types were introduced in Generation VI, giving Mr. Mime a second typing ever since.

For those playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, there will be an abundance of Mr. Mime appearances. If players are hoping to weaken it or just beat it into the ground, they will need some Ghost, Poison, or Steel-type moves.

Pokemon and movesets that Mr. Mime will be vulnerable to in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mr. Mime in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The remakes of Generation IV have not reverted Mr. Mime back to being a pure Psychic-type. It has retained its Fairy-typing, and therefore is immune to Dragon-type attacks and resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves.

What will damage it even more, though, are the Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. And there are plenty of them.

Pokemon and moves that will deal super-effective damage to Mr. Mime

Lucario in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

There are many Pokemon with the Ghost, Poison, or Steel-typing in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here are all of the creatures found in these remakes' Sinnoh Pokedex that have at least one of the above typings:

Empoleon

Roserade and pre-evolutions

Crobat and pre-evolutions

Steelix

Bastiodon and pre-evolution

Dustox

Drifblim and pre-evolution

Gengar and pre-evolutions

Mismagius and pre-evolution

Skuntank and pre-evolution

Bronzong and pre-evolution

Spiritomb

Lucario

Drapion and pre-evolution

Toxicroak and pre-evolution

Tentacruel and pre-evolution

Dialga

That is a high number of Pokemon that players will come across on their journey, who have a typing that Mr. Mime is vullnerable to.

Additionally, there are attacks that can be given to Pokemon who aren't necessarily one of those types, but will still deal massive damage.

Some of those attacks include:

Steel Wing (Steel)

Iron Tail (Steel)

Bullet Punch (Steel)

Shadow Ball (Ghost)

Night Shade (Ghost)

Lick (Ghost)

Poison Fang (Poison)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Venoshock (Poison)

These are just some of the more common attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that will do supereffective damage to Mr. Mime. However, players will have no problem taking those Pokemon down.

