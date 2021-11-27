What do Natures mean in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Natures are a feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that affects a creature's stats.

There are several different natures and each of them is vital in growing a Pokemon and getting the most out of their stats. This feature has been in many main entry games prior to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Some Pokemon Natures cause no stat change, but the majority of them will focus on two stats. One of the stats will be 10% stronger than it normally is, while the other will be 10% lower.

Natures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A Togepi's summary page showing the affects of its Nature. (Image via ILCA)

Natures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, just like the other games, are a randomized function. When players catch a creature, it will have a nature that they can check in its summary:

Press the X button, go to the Pokemon

Pick one of your partners, choose to check its summary

Navigate to the second tab to see where it was met, what level it was at the time, and what Nature it has

Players can move a tab to the left to see how Nature changes the stats of a certain Pokemon. A red stat with an up arrow and a blue stat with a down arrow will show how they are changed from other stats.

This means that players will want to aim for a Pokemon with a Nature that helps it out. An example would be Staraptor. A Jolly Nature is great for Staraptor, as it increases its already strong Speed while decreasing its low Special Attack.

Josh Rubino @ProfCoppermane Caught the first Croagunk I saw in Brilliant Diamond and the boy not only has a speed bonusing nature, but was also holding a black sludge!



I love him. His name is Hemlock. Caught the first Croagunk I saw in Brilliant Diamond and the boy not only has a speed bonusing nature, but was also holding a black sludge!I love him. His name is Hemlock.

Here are all the Natures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, plus the stat changes they employ:

Hardy: No change

No change Lonely: Increases Attack, Decreases Defense

Increases Attack, Decreases Defense Brave: Increases Attack, Decreases Speed

Increases Attack, Decreases Speed Adamant: Increases Attack, Decreases Sp. Attack

Increases Attack, Decreases Sp. Attack Naughty: Increases Attack, Decreases Sp. Defense

Increases Attack, Decreases Sp. Defense Bold: Increases Defense, Decreases Attack

Increases Defense, Decreases Attack Docile: No change

No change Relaxed: Increases Defense, Decreases Speed

Increases Defense, Decreases Speed Impish: Increases Defense, Decreases Sp. Attack

Increases Defense, Decreases Sp. Attack Lax: Increases Defense, Decreases Sp. Defense

Increases Defense, Decreases Sp. Defense Timid: Increases Speed, Decreases Attack

Increases Speed, Decreases Attack Hasty: Increases Speed, Decreases Defense

Increases Speed, Decreases Defense Serious: No change

No change Jolly: Increases Speed, Decreases Sp. Attack

Increases Speed, Decreases Sp. Attack Naive: Increases Speed, Decreases Sp. Defense

Increases Speed, Decreases Sp. Defense Modest: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Attack

Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Attack Mild: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Defense

Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Defense Quiet: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Speed

Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Speed Bashful: No change

No change Rash: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Sp. Defense

Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Sp. Defense Calm: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Attack

Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Attack Gentle: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Defense

Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Defense Sassy: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Speed

Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Speed Careful: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Sp. Attack

Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Sp. Attack Quirky: No change

