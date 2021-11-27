What do Natures mean in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Natures are a feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that affects a creature's stats.
There are several different natures and each of them is vital in growing a Pokemon and getting the most out of their stats. This feature has been in many main entry games prior to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
Some Pokemon Natures cause no stat change, but the majority of them will focus on two stats. One of the stats will be 10% stronger than it normally is, while the other will be 10% lower.
Natures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Natures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, just like the other games, are a randomized function. When players catch a creature, it will have a nature that they can check in its summary:
- Press the X button, go to the Pokemon
- Pick one of your partners, choose to check its summary
- Navigate to the second tab to see where it was met, what level it was at the time, and what Nature it has
Players can move a tab to the left to see how Nature changes the stats of a certain Pokemon. A red stat with an up arrow and a blue stat with a down arrow will show how they are changed from other stats.
This means that players will want to aim for a Pokemon with a Nature that helps it out. An example would be Staraptor. A Jolly Nature is great for Staraptor, as it increases its already strong Speed while decreasing its low Special Attack.
Here are all the Natures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, plus the stat changes they employ:
- Hardy: No change
- Lonely: Increases Attack, Decreases Defense
- Brave: Increases Attack, Decreases Speed
- Adamant: Increases Attack, Decreases Sp. Attack
- Naughty: Increases Attack, Decreases Sp. Defense
- Bold: Increases Defense, Decreases Attack
- Docile: No change
- Relaxed: Increases Defense, Decreases Speed
- Impish: Increases Defense, Decreases Sp. Attack
- Lax: Increases Defense, Decreases Sp. Defense
- Timid: Increases Speed, Decreases Attack
- Hasty: Increases Speed, Decreases Defense
- Serious: No change
- Jolly: Increases Speed, Decreases Sp. Attack
- Naive: Increases Speed, Decreases Sp. Defense
- Modest: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Attack
- Mild: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Defense
- Quiet: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Speed
- Bashful: No change
- Rash: Increases Sp. Attack, Decreases Sp. Defense
- Calm: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Attack
- Gentle: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Defense
- Sassy: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Speed
- Careful: Increases Sp. Defense, Decreases Sp. Attack
- Quirky: No change