What is the release date for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet?

The latest entries in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, have had their release date revealed.

Nintendo and Game Freak teased new details for the role-playing games, and when the time came, a trailer was shown, new creatures were introduced, and a release date was made official.

Falling in line with several Pokemon releases in the past, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be arriving near the end of the year. Trainers can get their hands on both versions on November 18, 2022.

A look at the starters in the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Video game releases don't follow the same pattern they did twenty years ago. Nintendo has explicitly really never followed this trend. The company has almost always released its games on Fridays.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will keep that streak going with a Friday, November 18 release date. This is when gamers can enjoy the full releases of both games, but purchases can be made right now.

Coinciding with the release date announcement, Nintendo and Game Freak enabled pre-orders through the Nintendo eShop. Both titles cost the normal amount that Nintendo Switch games run these days at $59.99 each.

Along with the confirmed release date, trainers were given a lot of other exciting information. The cover art and Legendary Pokemon for the titles were introduced, as well as a few other creatures coming to the new region.

Two professors will be found in this pair of games, and a new potential rival has been seen in the trailer. There will be more to come regarding Scarlet and Violet, but the details provided have fans very excited.

The titles will take after Legends: Arceus when it comes to open-world gameplay. They are the first of their kind when it comes to the main entry series, completely changing the way trainers will experience the world of Pokemon.

The games' official website gives the following description:

"Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You'll be able to see the Pokemon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets -- all over!"

Trainers just have to wait a bit longer to dive into a new era of Pokemon games with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. November 18, 2022, can't come quick enough.

