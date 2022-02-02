What are Star Ranks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

A trainer's Star Rank determines what areas they have access to and how they are progressing through the story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Trainers will start with no Star Rank when the game begins. It is up to the trainer to complete various tasks within the Pokedex entries to raise their Star Rank and move further into the story.

There are a total of 10 Star Ranks that you can achieve, with each ranking increase taking more time and effort than the previous one. Completing the Pokedex is one way to move through those levels.

How to increase your Star Rank in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

An in-game pop-up explains how Star Ranks and leveling them up works (Image via Game Freak)

Certain locations won't be available to you until you reach a specific Star Rank in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Cyllene, the leader of the Survey Corps that you'll become a part of, will be your go-to person for leveling up.

Whenever you have completed the required points for your current Star Rank, speak with Cyllene at the Galaxy Headquarters in Jubilife Village. She will raise your ranking to the next stage.

To complete a certain Star Rank, you'll simply need to complete the Pokedex entries. This can be done by catching Pokemon, battling with them, seeing them use certain moves, and many more objectives.

These objectives are known as Research Tasks. You may be familiar with such a goal if you play Pokemon GO. Research Tasks work a bit differently in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the concept is the same.

As an example, say you have caught a Starly in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You can check its Pokedex entry to see what level it is and how many Research Tasks you have completed or need to complete.

Catching multiple Starly, defeating them in battle, evolving them, and catching the different male and female versions are all Research Tasks that will add to its Pokedex entry level.

When you've been out in the field for quite some time in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, head back to the base camp and talk to Professor Laventon. He'll assess what Pokemon you've caught or seen and what Research Tasks have been done.

He will then reward you with in-game currency and add to your Star Rank points total. You will be able to see how many points you have left before reaching the next Star Rank that Cyllene will grant you.

