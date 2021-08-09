What do the symbols after a match in Pokemon Unite mean?

Pokemon Unite is very straightforward compared to other Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) titles. However, there are still a few things that beginners may not understand when it comes to the game or the genre itself.

After a Unite Battle's conclusion, players may notice some small marks under their trainer and Pokemon name. These "badges" or "medals" are awarded to players for their performance in the Unite Battle. Though they don't quite operate the way that badges do in traditional Pokemon games, they still allow players to appreciate their own performance after a battle.

There are quite a few badges/medals that can be obtained in Pokemon Unite, and it doesn't hurt to be familiar with them.

Pokemon Unite: Post-game badge/medal breakdown

There are many post-game badges/medals in Pokemon Unite (Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company)

Post-game badges/medals are something to appreciate in Pokemon Unite. They are also a great way to follow one's progress depending on the role they ideally want to fill.

At the moment, here are the badges/medals in Pokemon Unite along with their requirements:

Assist: Scored the most assists in a battle.

Best Score: Scored the most goals in a battle.

Heal: Healed the most damage in a battle.

Injure: Received the most damage in a battle.

KO: Inflicted the most knockouts in a Pokemon Unite match.

Goal Interrupt: Blocked/interrupted the most goal attempts in a match.

Silver Supporter: Retained an MVP score of 70 or higher in the Support role.

Silver Attacker: Retained an MVP score of 70 or higher in the Attacker role.

Silver Defender: Retained an MVP score of 70 or higher in the Defender role.

Silver Speedster: Retained an MVP score of 70 or higher in the Speedster role.

Silver All-Rounder: Retained an MVP score of 70 or higher in the All-Rounder role.

Gold All-Rounder: Received an MVP score of 80 or higher in the All-Rounder role.

Gold Attacker: Received an MVP score of 80 or higher in the Attacker role.

Gold Defender: Received an MVP score of 80 or higher in the Defender role.

Gold Supporter: Received an MVP score of 80 or higher in the Supporter role.

Gold Speedster: Received an MVP score of 80 or higher in the Speedster role.

Received an MVP score of 80 or higher in the Speedster role. MVP: Received the highest overall contribution to the team in a Unite Battle. This is calculated via a mix of KOs, points scored, assists, and additional factors. A little bit of everything goes into this medal/badge in Pokemon Unite, so checking all the boxes for a team rewards players with the MVP status after a battle.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh