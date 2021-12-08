What is Turnback Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Turnback Cave is a maze-like cave that trainers can access in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Players can locate Turnback Cave through Sendoff Spring. That area is found by moving through Spring Path after Route 214. It is a long journey, but the reward is worth it.

From Route 214, exit to the east to find Spring Path. Spring Path then leads to Sendoff Spring to the north and that area hosts Turnback Cave, which grants an encounter with the Legendary Pokemon Giratina.

Getting through Turnback Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A room in Turnback Cave. (Image via ILCA)

Trainers must navigate through Turnback Cave in less than 30 rooms. The path is completely random each time you visit it, so you need to do your best and hope for some luck.

Aside from Giratina, there are only four Pokemon you will encounter inside of Turnback Cave. Those are Golbat, Bronzong, Haunter, and Bronzor. Since it is a cave, these Pokemon may appear at any time.

Another room in Turnback Cave. (Image via ILCA)

You need to find the three pillars while going into 30 rooms or less. This will grant you access to Giratina in the room you enter after finding the third pillar. It will be in its Altered Forme and at level 70.

This is the only chance to find Giratina outside of Ramanas Park in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so be sure to save before you interact with it and think about using a Dusk Ball since the battle is in a cave.

After the encounter is complete, you cannot use Dig or an Escape Rope to leave Turnback Cave. Instead, just exit the room and you will be automatically taken to the first room of the location.

A trainer encountering Giratina in Turnback Cave. (Image via ILCA)

You can now leave with Giratina in your collection and journey once more throughout the Sinnoh region to find any other Legendary Pokemon that may be waiting for you.

Also Read Article Continues below

This includes the Regis such as Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. All three of those need to be in your party in order to access the encounter with Regigigas at Snowpoint Temple.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider