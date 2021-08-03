When is Pokemon Unite coming to mobile?

Fans of Pokemon Unite, the newest Pokemon-themed Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, will likely be delighted to learn that the game is expanding its platform access in September 2021.

The game was already released in July for Nintendo Switch, and plans are in place to release Pokemon Unite on Android and iOS mobile devices next month. Additionally, the game will feature cross-platform play, allowing Switch and mobile players to team up or take each other on in Unite Battles regardless of where they're playing. Players with a Nintendo or Pokemon Trainer's Club account will also be able to enjoy cross-progression, ensuring that their trainer and Pokemon leveling progress as well as acquired cosmetics and other items will carry over between platforms.

Pokemon Unite: More info on Nintendo's MOBA title

Image via Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

Developed by TiMi Studios group for the Switch version and The Pokemon Company for the upcoming mobile version, Pokemon Unite is a MOBA with some twists to it. Destroying the opposing team's core objective similar to MOBA titles like League of Legends and DOTA 2 isn't the goal. Instead, teams compete for the highest score by the end of the match.

This is achieved in a few ways. Points are gathered from a few sources, such as defeating wild Pokemon as well as defeating opposing Pokemon and picking up their dropped points. These points can be stored for some time and then returned to designated goal locations, securing the points for the team safely. Players have to be careful though, as being knocked out by an opponent will cause them to lose a portion of the point totals they're carrying.

Much like other MOBAs, Pokemon Unite categorizes its Pokemon options into different types. Instead of being based on their elemental type similar to other Pokemon games, Unite places Pokemon into classifications such as Attacker, Defender, Speedster, Support and All-Rounder. At the moment, there are 21 total Pokemon that are playable in Pokemon Unite, but the game is already looking to the future to additional free Pokemon releases such as Blastoise. The Pokemon Blissey, Greedent and Sylveon have also been alluded to by the community via data mining.

Hey guys Sylveon and greedent have been leaked playable via iant on discord Sylveons moves are as follows Swift - Psyshock / Hyper Voice, Attract - Draining Kiss / Fairy Wind and greedents moves are as follows Greedent : Thief - Covet / Gyro Ball, Defense Curl - Stuff Cheeks pic.twitter.com/D4xLzPnGoV — LordLax||Pokemon unite leaks|| (@PokemonuniteL) June 22, 2021

Pokemon Unite isn't a perfect game, as some have accused it of being substantially "pay to win" compared to games in its genre, but it has still enjoyed significant success in its early tenure. Players enjoying the game are likely excited that it will be expanding to mobile platforms next month, as the cross-platform play and progression will allow hardcore Pokemon Unite players to stay on the battlefield as often as they'd like, no matter where they find themselves.

Also Read: Can you play Pokemon Unite offline?

Edited by Sabine Algur