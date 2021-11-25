Where to find the Choice Scarf in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Choice Scarf is one of the more popular held items in Pokemon and it returns in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Choice set of weapons in the Pokemon games often give a massive boost to a particular stat, but only allow the creature holding the item to use a single attack as long as it is on the battlefield.

In the case of the Choice Scarf, a Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will see a 50% upgrade to its speed in battle. This is a competitive and postgame item that players can obtain from the Battle Tower.

How to get the Choice Scarf in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will gain access to the Battle Tower after defeating the Champion and unlocking the National Pokedex by seeing all 150 Sinnoh creatures.

The Battle Tower is a massive structure that consists of several different types of battling. Trainers can take on non-playable characters to gain winning streaks and Battle Points (BP).

Every room victory earns BP which can be spent like currency at vendors inside the Battle Tower. After acquiring 25 BP, players can go to the Exchange Service Corner and purchase the Choice Scarf.

How does the Battle Tower work?

A battle ready to start in the Battle Tower. (Image via ILCA)

Players will need to know how the Battle Tower works in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl if they want to earn enough BP to acquire the Choice Scarf and other important items.

Trainers will compete in consecutive battles with the same Pokemon. Only three are allowed in singles battles with four allowed in doubles battles. They are healed after each battle.

Players will earn up to 3 Battle Points every time they clear a room. This comes up to a total of seven trainers that need to defeated consecutively. The boss of the Battle Tower, Palmer, is worth 20 BP when defeated.

All Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are moved to level 50 to compete in the Battle Tower. There are no effort values or experience points gained from these battles.

