Where to find Pichu and Pikachu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pichu and Pikachu are a part of one of the most popular evolutionary lines and can be found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pichu was famously added to the franchise in Generation II along with several other baby Pokemon. Generation II put a third creature in the Pikachu line, along with Raichu on the other end.

In the remakes of Generation IV, Pichu and Pikachu are pretty easy to find. They both have fairly high encounter rates in the Trophy Garden of both Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to catch Pichu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer encountering a wild Pichu. (Image via ILCA)

Starting with Pichu, you will find the first Pokemon in the Trophy Garden on Route 212. Go to Hearthome City and exit to Route 212. Enter the Pokemon Mansion and go to the Trophy Garden in the back.

Just run around the grass until you encounter a Pichu. It will more than likely be at level 16, so be careful about taking down its HP. Then throw a Poke Ball to catch it and add it to your collection.

If you are struggling to come across a Pichu in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl but have gotten yourself a Pikachu or the evolved form, Raichu, you can breed it at the Nursery to produce a Pichu Egg.

How to catch Pikachu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer sending Pikachu out to battle. (Image via ILCA)

You will follow the same method to catch Pikachu in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Head to the Pokemon Mansion on Route 212 and go to the Trophy Garden in the back.

Run through the tall grass until the encounter you face is against a Pikachu. It will probably have a level in the low 20's. Use whatever Poke Ball you prefer after taking its HP down a bit to catch it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the contrary is happening, where you find a Pichu but can't find a Pikachu, you can always obtain one by evolving the Pichu. Pichu will evolve into Pikachu when it levels up with a high Friendship level.

Edited by Danyal Arabi