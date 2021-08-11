Where to find Salazzle in New Pokemon Snap

Players of New Pokemon Snap are wondering where to find Salazzle in the Nintendo Switch game so they can capture the Pokemon's photo.

Salazzle certainly makes for an interesting subject to photoshoot, with its unique design the Pokemon really stands out.

Here's where players can find Salazzle in New Pokemon Snap.

Related: How to find Gyarados and get a 4-star photo in New Pokemon Snap

How to take a photo of Salazzle in New Pokemon Snap's Barren Badlands

First things first, New Pokemon Snap players need to head into the Barren Badlands for this Salazzle escapade.

Finding Salazzle on one's scanner isn't too difficult, but getting the Pocket Monster to emerge from hiding and strike the necessary pose can be a challenge. Players will know they are nearing Salazzle's general vicinity when they happen upon a Crustle, Mandibuzz and Torchic in the area.

Getting Mandibuzz out of the frame is a key, so throw a fruit to get it out of the way. Next, Salazzle will needs to be drawn out using some fruit thrown just behind where the Mandibuzz was previously perched. When Salazzle comes near the tree, players should play music to get the Pokemon to strike an interesting pose. Additionally, New Pokemon Snap photographers can opt to try throwing some Illumina Orbs at Salazzle to get the creature into more poses.

That's about all there really is to it, players just need to capture photos of Salazzle in the pose they desire. Overall, it's not the easiest picture in the game. However, after a few initial steps are taken to get the right Pokemon into frame, players will gain an opportunity to take a good shot of Salazzle.

The dual Poison/Fire-type Pokemon has a very unique colorway and makes for an excellent Pocket Monster to photograph in the Barren Badlands.

Also, read How to complete the Snorlax Dash request in New Pokemon Snap

Edited by Gautham Balaji