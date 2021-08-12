Where to find Snorlax in New Pokemon Snap

Appearing thanks to New Pokemon Snap's August content update, the large and lovable Snorlax comes with its own quest called "Snorlax Dash," giving players some incentive to seek it out.

Before going on the hunt to get a quality snapshot of Snorlax, players should ensure that their version of New Pokemon Snap is fully updated, otherwise the new regions added in the content release won't be available to them.

Next, players will need to unlock the Secret Side Path Daytime Course. This can be achieved by watching a cutscene in the Research menu that showcases the shrinking capability of the Neo One vehicle.

Afterwards, head to the Park's Daytime Course and scan the tree directly opposite of the park's lake. This will shrink the Neo One down and introduce the Secret Side Path.

New Pokemon Snap: Where is Snorlax in the Secret Side Path?

Once New Pokemon Snap photographers have navigated to the Secret Side Path, they'll still need to do a few things in order to spot and grab a good picture of Snorlax:

As players proceed along the course, they should encounter a Dodrio intimidating a Scorbunny and a Pichu. Once Dodrio has succeeded in its intimidation and has entered the tall grass, activate a scan with the X Button. This should open a shortcut for the Neo One. This shortcut brings the player in direct contact with Snorlax. It can be easy to take a picture on this route, but waiting a little longer can allow players to get a four-star photo. In order to wake Snorlax from its slumber and get it moving, activate the Melody Player and throw as much Fluffruit into its mouth as possible. If done correctly, Snorlax should stand up and shuffle over to the meadow area at the end of the course. For an easy four-star photo, hit Snorlax with an Illumina Orb while it loafs around in the meadow. Doing so will make it face the player and head towards them, providing a perfect opportunity to get the ideal shot.

Getting a four-star photo of Snorlax should complete the Snorlax Dash quest and reward players with a Santa Claus hat sticker.

In addition to Snorlax's appearance in New Pokemon Snap, the August content update also included Gyarados in a situation reminiscent of the original Pokemon Snap for Nintendo 64, in which it bursts from a waterfall in a rage after certain requirements have been met. Other Pokemon brought along in August's update include Ursaring, Shroomish, Feraligatr, Tropius, and more. For a free DLC update, Nintendo has likely pleased fans of the relaxing title set in Pokemon's expansive universe.

