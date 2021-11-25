Where to find the Soothe Bell in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Soothe Bell is an item that will help trainers better befriend a Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Being friendly with your partners in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will make them obey more in battle and will speed up the process of certain evolutions.

If you want a massive boost in the friendship level you have with one of your Pokemon, you can give them the Soothe Bell. This item can be obtained at the Pokemon Mansion.

How to get the Soothe Bell in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A look inside the Pokemon Mansion. (Image via ILCA)

The Soothe Bell will increase a Pokemon's friendship level gain by 50%. You will find the likes of Budew, Golbat, Munchlax, Togepi, and even Eevee requiring high friendship with a trainer to evolve.

Finding the Soothe Bell will help greatly with that and will also help you obtain some of the strongest Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To get your hands on it, you'll need to head to Route 212.

Route 212 is where you will find the Pokemon Mansion. It is to the left after you arrive on the Route. Go inside the Pokemon Mansion and look for the second room to your left.

A maid with green hair will be standing in front of a television. All you have to do is speak with her. A short conversation will take place with the end result being the Soothe Bell in your inventory.

She gives it to you for free. You don't need to complete a task or trade any items or Pokemon with the maid in order to obtain the Soothe Bell. It is yours to start boosting your friendship with your partners.

The Soothe Bell can only be given to a single Pokemon at any given time, but you are able to move it from one to another if you feel the friendship level is high enough with the first user.

The more battling you do with a Pokemon who is holding the Soothe Bell, the quicker their friendship levels will grow, leading to more obedience in battle or a stronger form.

Edited by Danyal Arabi