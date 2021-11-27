Where to get Defog in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several areas of the Sinnoh region in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that are covered in fog.

Fog may cause certain Pokemon to hide in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, along with hindering the viewing experience for trainers as they travel across the Sinnoh region.

Getting rid of fog requires trainers in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to acquire the Defog HM for the Poketch. You will find it in the Great Marsh Safari near Pastoria City.

How to find the Defog HM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer reaching Pastoria City in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. (Image via ILCA)

Defog is an HM that can be added to your Poketch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. This will call a wild Pokemon to aid you and remove the fog whenever you use it.

To get your hands on Defog, head to Pastoria City and the Great Marsh Safari Zone. It costs 500 in-game dollars to enter. This will give you 30 Safari Balls and a 500 step limit.

The NPC that provides Defog. (Image via ILCA)

If you run out before you reach the NPC that provides Defog, either in terms of Safari Balls or steps, you will have to pay the price and start over. Make sure to find the NPC as your priority.

You can definitely miss the NPC if you go too far, because it is located right near the gate of this Safari Zone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Talk to the green-haired NPC to start a conversation.

The result of that conversation will be the non-playable character gifting you the Defog HM and loading it into your Poketch. Hit the R button to open the Poketch, navigate to the HM page, and select Defog to use it.

The Pastoria City Gym Leader, Crasher Wake. (Image via ILCA)

Keep in mind, you will need to beat the Pastoria City Gym Leader before you can use Defog outside of battle. The Pastoria City Gym Leader in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is the intimidating Crasher Wake.

Beat him to earn the Fen badge before even getting the Defog HM and you will be able to use it right away.

