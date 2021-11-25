Where to learn Hydro Cannon, Blast Burn and Frenzy Plant in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fully-evolved starter Pokemon can learn some powerful moves in the postgame of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The starter Pokemon are more than likely going to be the strongest on any team in the story playthrough of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Teaching them either Frenzy Plant, Hydro Cannon, or Blast Burn will only make them stronger.

These three moves can be taught to their respective starter Pokemon in the postgame. You'll find the tutor for these moves at a home in the middle of a sandstorm on Route 228.

How to learn Hydro Cannon, Blast Burn, and Frenzy Plant in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are a few things that need to be completed prior to learning either Hydro Cannon, Blast Burn, or Frenzy Plant in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You need to first have beaten the Elite Four and its Champion.

After that, you need to unlock the National Pokedex from Professor Rowan and Professor Oak. This can be done by speaking with them after seeing and registering every Pokemon in the Sinnoh Dex.

Next, you need to have a fully evolved starter in your party. This could be Empoleon, Infernape, Torterra, or any other final evolution from the Generations prior to the original Diamond and Pearl's Generation IV.

Lastly, you need to max out your starter Pokemon's friendship. You can do this by battling with them constantly, walking through the Sinnoh region with them, or giving them the Soothe Bell to help increase friendship gain.

After all of these things have been accomplished, head to Snowpoint City and make your way over to the Battle Zone. From there, travel to Route 228 to find a harsh sandstorm.

A house in the middle of the sandstorm, contains one of the Move Tutors in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Speak to the elderly man and he'll teach your starter Pokemon an "ultimate move."

These moves do insane amounts of damage, but require a recharge on every turn. Of course, Hydro Cannon will be taught to Water-type starters, Frenzy Plant to Grass-types, and Blast Burn to Fire-types.

