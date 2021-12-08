Where to find the Trophy Garden in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Trophy Garden is a location in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl where trainers can encounter rare Pokemon.

Trainers will find the Pokemon Mansion on Route 212 in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The giant estate is owned by a man named Mr. Backlot. Out the backdoor is the Trophy Garden.

After obtaining the National Pokedex, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can access the Trophy Garden and speak to Mr. Backlot to see what creatures are spawning on a specific day.

The Trophy Garden in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer roaming around the Trophy Garden. (Image via ILCA)

There are up to two daily Pokemon that you can encounter in the Trophy Garden. Every 24 hours, one of those Pokemon will swap out and a new one will appear. This is done to ensure that the most recent appearance will stay while the oldest goes.

There are standard wild Pokemon that may appear in the Trophy Garden as well. Once you reach the Pokemon Mansion on Route 212, go out the backdoor and start stomping through the tall grass.

Mr. Backlot in the Pokemon Mansion. (Image via ILCA)

Here are all of the standard creatures you can encounter:

Staravia

Roselia

Pichu

Pikachu

Kricketune

Here are all of the rare daily Pokemon after completing the National Pokedex:

Cleffa

Clefairy

Bonsley

Igglybuff

Jigglypuff

Happiny

Chansey

Azurill

Marill

Plusle

Minun

Eevee

Meowth

Porygon

Mime Jr.

Castform

Complete the Sinnoh Pokedex by having at least seen all of the Pokemon in the region. This gives you access to the National Pokedex and the information Mr. Backlot provides.

A wild Eevee encounter in the Trophy Garden. (Image via ILCA)

Answer yes to all of his questions and every day from now on he will tell you which Pokemon appear in the Trophy Garden of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Be sure to check back for a new daily encounter every day.

Also Read Article Continues below

This is a great way to start filling in your National Pokedex before hunting down creatures in the Grand Underground biomes. Just make sure you have enough Poke Balls on hand to catch all of the rare Pokemon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi