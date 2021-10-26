Will HMs be included with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

HMs, or Hidden Machines, are special moves that Pokemon can learn in the overworld of the games.

These moves have been a staple of the Pokemon franchise and the bane of trainers' existence for over two decades. HMs like Surf, Cut, and Rock Smash have been a necessity throughout the series.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, HMs have received a huge upgrade. They have returned to these Generation IV remakes, albeit with a twist.

How HMs work in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In the past, trainers would bring a Pokemon on their journey known as an HM Slave. These are the Pokemon who can learn a vast majority of the HMs, so "move space" wouldn't be taken up on an important part of the team.

In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the need for an HM Slave has gone away. The way Hidden Machines work now has seen a huge change. Needless to say, some players had to acquiesce to this modification with gritted teeth.

PLDH @PLDHnet We finally know how the Pokétch will work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It will function as a pop-up menu that can sit like a HUD device, largely retaining the original aesthetic. In BDSP, the Pokétch is also used to call upon wild Pokémon to clear HM obstacles. We finally know how the Pokétch will work in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It will function as a pop-up menu that can sit like a HUD device, largely retaining the original aesthetic. In BDSP, the Pokétch is also used to call upon wild Pokémon to clear HM obstacles. https://t.co/SXgbtTFdmV

In the current system, HMs will be loaded into the returning Poketch item. This represents a shift from previous processes in which they were 'taught' to a Pokemon, much like a TM or HR.

Now, when a trainer needs to use an HM to progress through the Sinnoh region, the Poketch will supply the required Pokemon. In the previous iterations, the command used to call on a Pokemon from the party itself.

This creature will appear and complete the task the trainer needs, whether it is cutting down a tree, climbing a waterfall, surfing across the ocean, or shoving a giant boulder out of the way.

Dan's Nintendo Feed 🍂 @TheNintendoFeed In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the Pokétch can be used through out the adventure. In these remakes, the Pokétch is used for HM Moves like Cut, Surf, Fly, and more. This is a good thing! Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl hits Nintendo Switch on November 19! In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, the Pokétch can be used through out the adventure. In these remakes, the Pokétch is used for HM Moves like Cut, Surf, Fly, and more. This is a good thing! Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl hits Nintendo Switch on November 19! https://t.co/EHmbI0pTIW

This will make for a much easier and trainer-friendly journey through Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pokemon teams can be much more strategized without the need or thought of an HM user.

It could also give rise to some fun surprises throughout the Sinnoh region. The chance of summoning random Pokemon for various tasks will be intriguing and engrossing.

