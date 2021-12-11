YouTuber MysticUmbreon showcases the best team to use for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

MysticUmbreon has taken on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in a quest to figure out which team is the best in the game. In the past, MysticUmbreon has carried out the same process for other new Pokémon releases, and his YouTube community typically waits with anticipation to hear his input.

Early on in his best team video, MysticUmbreon does mention that there are some key differences in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that make room for new teams. Overall, the games are faithful remasters of their predecessors, but MysticUmbreon came up with a new team that works well for a new era.

MysticUmbreon's picks for the best team in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

As with any team in a mainline Pokémon game, the teams consist of six different picks. Each of these Pokémon will go through their own leveling process and can have their own set of moves. Of course, MysticUmbreon compiled all of that together for the ultimate Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl team. All six options are listed below.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl best team:

Infernape:

Close Combat

Flare Blitz

Acrobatics

Rock Slide

Staraptor:

Brave Bird

Close Combat

U-turn

Steel Wing

Roserade:

Giga Drain

Sludge Bomb

Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Ball

Gyarados:

Waterfall

Ice Fang

Crunch

Dragon Dance

Clefable:

Moonblast

Ice Beam

Thunderbolt

Psychic

Snorlax:

Body Slam

Brick Break

Earthquake

Heavy Slam

The main reason that the best team is different from the original version of the game has to do with the additional TMs within Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Having some new TMs that are fairly easy to get, allows players to experiment with new options that weren't viable before. Those mixed with the underground mechanic allowed MysticUmbreon to craft a new team, but he had to search for the moves first.

Where to find most of the TMs required for MysticUmbreon's team

Many of the listed moves will be earned simply by leveling up a Pokémon, but there are a handful of moves that can be found elsewhere. The good news is that just a few different spots can have all kinds of options.

Velistone Department Store is one of the areas that players will meet most of their TM needs. On top of the department store, the Heart Scale items will be a massive boon in changing Pokémon moves. Others can be found on more specific routes, but most of the required TMs needed for MysticUmbreon's team are easy to get in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

