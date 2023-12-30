10 Best Letterkenny episodes that are worth the rewatch

Letterkenny very quietly made its way to the peak of sitcoms around the world with its offbeat premise and colorful characters ever since it premiered in 2016. With 11 seasons in between, the final season of the show premiered as recently as December 25, 2023.

Helmed by Jared Keeso and directed by Jacob Tierney, the small Canadian comedy is based on the simple premise of small problems, hockey banter, and day-to-day activities in a town that consists of only 5,000 people. This has made the comedy exceptionally likable and has propelled it to great popularity in the past years.

With the series finally releasing its final episodes, it is perhaps time to look back at 10 episodes from Letterkenny that deserve a rewatch right away.

10 Letterkenny episodes that you need to rewatch right away

1) Prostate - Season 10, episode 4

It won't be wrong to say that Letterkenny had a bigger share of great episodes in the latter part of its run and Prostate is their masterpiece in crude humor. Based around Jared Keeso's Wayne and his aversion to a prostate examination, this episode has all the fun bits of the show packed in one small episode of great humor.

2) Back to Back to Back - Season 5, episode 5

Few can forget this hockey-centered classic from Letterkenny. The hilarious episode centers around the women’s hockey team and their unexpected winning streak remains one of the finest revisits for all fans of the show and the game.

Apart from the intriguing premise, this episode is also extremely funny to watch.

3) Sleepover - Season 9, episode 5

Sleepover is among the episodes that perfectly captures the essence of Letterkenny. Based on the simple premise of several groups having their respective nightovers, this is arguably one of the most perfect episodes to revisit from the show.

4) W's Talk, Baby - Season 7, episode 5

Ah, the season of trash talk and hockey. Almost all fans would remember this iconic episode that deals with Riley and Jonesy trying to bring back the hockey team. Of course, this brings along all the trash talk, and some more, making it one of the funniest episodes in Letterkenny's history.

5) Holy Sheet - Season 8, episode 6

Apart from being one of the funniest, this episode also happens to be one of the best-rated in the entire show. Following Wayne and company as they go to help the Mennonites with their chores, this episode has every bit of fun that fans expect from the show.

6) Dyck's Slip Out - Season 6, episode 4

While the title reveal may have been enough to spill some laughter, this episode also contains some iconic bits from the Dycks. As fans know, these Mennonite community members always make episodes more interesting. This episode also has a great premise to follow up.

7) Bock et Biche - Season 5, episode 6

At this point, it seems like season 5 of this Canadian show is really filled with a lot of interesting episodes. But this finale features the French friends, who are always among the funniest additions to the show.

This episode also marks some great character development with Daryl and Wayne, bringing their love lives to the forefront.

8) Letterkenny Spelling Bee - Season 5, episode 4

Another gem from Letterkenny season 5, this episode perfectly highlights why the small community is so magnetic as the entire town joins in to create a big event out of the annual adult spelling bee. This is also one of the episodes that focus deeply on the side characters, adding more color to the show.

9) Relationships - Season 2, episode 3

A heartfelt episode from the early days of the series, Relationship, follows Wayne in his quest to find love. But apart from the mellow central plot, this episode depicts the powerful small moments that make this show stand out. And this episode is extra special for the initial few minutes.

10) Day Beers Day - Season 8, episode 7

Like all the previous seasons, season 8 of the show also concludes with a holiday special. But unlike all the specials before, this episode goes the extra mile and involves all the characters from the show, making it an extra-special affair in every way.

This remains perhaps the most rewatchable episode in Letterkenny.

Letterkenny is available for streaming on Hulu.