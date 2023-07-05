10 best-selling K-pop boy group albums ever: FML by SEVENTEEN, PROOF by BTS, and more

As the Korean music industry continues to debut new groups and increases chances of popularity of existing ones with every comeback, the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums is one of the many things that are challenged. While for most parts of the last few years, the list was dominated by the worldwide global superstars BTS, this year especially, many artists have influenced the same with their record-breaking comebacks.

Many of these best-selling K-pop boy group albums have not only done remarkably in sales but sparked their sales right from the pre-orders when the audience hadn't even gotten a glimpse of the album's songs. Additionally, it is also appreciative to note that the list which earlier was predominantly revolving around third-generation artists has now welcomed its first fourth-generation artist, Stray Kids, for two of their impressive albums.

From BTS to Stray Kids: Top 10 best-selling K-pop boy group albums of all time

10) Butter by BTS

Released on July 9, 2021, the album was one of the most remarkable releases of the group. As the only single album standing on the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums, Butter also contains the second and third-ever full-English tracks that the group rolled out, namely the titular track Butter and Permission to Dance. The album has bagged sales of 3.20 million units as of today.

9) Love Yourself: Answer by BTS

The next on the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums is also a creation of BTS. Released on August 24, 2018, Love Yourself: Answer stands as the group's third repackage album. While this saw sales of 3.39 million units, it also became one of the most appreciated releases from the group, which inevitably bagged several awards in multiple categories.

8) MAXIDENT by Stray Kids

The first album of the only fourth-generation artist on the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums is Stray Kids' MAXIDENT. Released on October 7, 2022, the album stands as the group's seventh mini-album, where its title track CASE 143 garnered a lot of attention for the explorative route that the eight-member group took. The album has seen sales of 3.44 million units as of today.

7) PROOF by BTS

Yet again popping up on the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums is BTS, with their latest comeback, PROOF. The album was unarguably a fan favorite given that it was an anthological work that contained some of the most iconic and unreleased tracks of the album that fans hold close to their heart. Released on June 10, 2022, the album saw sales of 3.52 million units.

6) Face the Sun by SEVENTEEN

Another artist whose albums occur twice on the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums is SEVENTEEN's Face The Sun. Standing as the group's fourth full album, it took over the internet by storm, specifically with its title track, HOT. Released on May 27, 2022, the much-loved work by SEVENTEEN bagged sales of 3.81 million units.

5) BE by BTS

Yet another touchstone album of BTS also stands on the best-selling K-pop boy group albums is BE. The album was not only released during the peak of the pandemic time as a source of comfort for their fans but also had the members individually participating in its entire production, from album design, and concepts, to lyrics and composition, etc. Released on November 20, 2020, the group's seventh mini-album saw sales of 3.81 million units.

4) Map of the Soul: Persona by BTS

BTS' sixth mini-album which was released on April 12, 2019, Map of the Soul: Persona sits on the list of the best-selling K-pop boy group albums. The album also marks a much-appreciated work of theirs, flourishing the already increased exposure and fame into the western sides of the music industry.

Naturally, the album bagged many awards from award shows held across the world, with its physical copies selling up to 4.65 million units.

3) Map of the Soul: 7 by BTS

The last BTS album on the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums is Map of the Soul: 7. Released on February 21, 2020, the group's fourth album also sits on the list along with the repackaging of the work. Shocking fans with its long-lasting appearance on the list, it has sold 5.04 million units as of this date.

2) ★★★★★ (5-STAR) by Stray Kids

The second album on the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums by Stray Kids is ★★★★★ (5-STAR), which was surprisingly released only over a month ago. Rolled out on June 2, 2023, the group's third full-length album, received much appreciation and was commended for yet another explorative route. The album so far has sold a total of 5.23 million units to date.

1) FML by SEVENTEEN

The album that takes the crown is also yet another work by SEVENTEEN, which was released quite recently. Released on April 24, 2023, the group's tenth mini-album, FML, shocked the K-pop fandom with the humongous amount of sales it saw in such a short span of time. Holding two title tracks, namely Super and F*ck My Life, the album has sold about 5.85 million units to date.

As each K-pop comeback continues to surprise the fandom with not just the ever-intriguing music style but also its performance commercially, fans are naturally curious to see how the list of best-selling K-pop boy group albums changes in the future.

