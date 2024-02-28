Fear of God Essentials is a luxury brand founded by streetwear icon Jerry Lorenzo. Since its inception, the brand has transcended its humble beginnings to become a cultural phenomenon.

The brand's hoodies are recognized for their minimalist design and clean aesthetics, using premium materials to craft pieces that are highly loved by fashion enthusiasts all over the world.

Fear of God Essentials hoodies achieved their iconic status because of their premium materials and sleek designs. The hoodie's limited edition releases and collaboration with top-notch brands have taken it to the top of the market, making it a highly sought-after product. On average, a Fear of God Essentials hoodie sells between $160 to $200. In this carefully curated list, we will be exploring 10 of the most expensive Essentials hoodies of all time.

This list reflects the writer's opinions only.

10 Most expensive Fear of God Essentials hoodies of all time

1. Cable knit hoodie

The Cable knit hoodie (Image via StockX)

This Fear of God Essentials hoodie is a part of the brand's fall winter 2023 collection and it comes in taupe hue. The hoodie is made from soft wool material and features long sleeves, rib knit cuffs, and waist cuffs. The hoodie is sold for $165 on StockX.

2. Plum hoodie

The Plum hoodie (Image via StockX)

This Fear of God Essentials hoodie is a part of the spring-summer 2023 collection and it comes in a plum color. The hoodie features long sleeves, rib knit cuffs, waist cuffs, a front kangaroo pouch pocket, and a bold ESSENTIALS FEAR OF GOD print in front. It is sold for $279 on StockX.

3. 3D silicon applique hoodie

The 3D silicon applique hoodie (Image via StockX)

This hoodie is a part of the brand's spring-summer 2020 collection and comes in white. The essential hoodie is made from a soft cotton blend material and features a full zip-up closure, a blackish grey FEAR OF GOD ESSENTIALS branding on the hood, sleeve, and back, a drawstring hood, and a kangaroo pocket. It is sold for $311 on StockX.

4. Nylon fleece hooded sweater

The Nylon fleece hooded sweater (Image via StockX)

This hoodie is a part of Fear of God's fall winter 2023 collection and comes in a dark heater oatmeal and ink colorway. The hoodie is made from fleece and nylon materials and features a cropped silhouette, long sleeves, rib knit cuffs, waist cuffs, and side seam pockets. It is sold for $315 on StockX.

5. Thermal zip hoodie

The Thermal zip hoodie (Image via StockX)

This hoodie comes in a white and a thermal unit that helps to regulate temperature. It features long sleeves, a black full zip-up closure that forms a perfect contrast, two side zip pockets, rib knit cuffs, and waist cuffs. It is sold for $410 on StockX.

6. Logo pullover hoodie grey

The Logo pullover hoodie grey (Image via StockX)

This hoodie comes in grey with black essential print in block letters at the front and long sleeves with a darker hue of grey on the sleeves and hem. It features a pullover wearing and is sold for $430 on StockX.

7. Knit pullover hoodie

The Knit pullover hoodie (Image via StockX)

This hoodie is part of the spring-summer 2021 collection and comes in a cement grey color. The hoodie features long sleeves, an 'ESSENTIALS' print in white at the front, and a two-sided pocket in front. The hoodie is sold for $506 on StockX.

8. Fear of God Essentials x TMC Crenshaw hoodie blue

The Fear of God Essentials x TMC Crenshaw hoodie blue (Image via StockX)

This is another product from the TOG and TMC Crenshaw collaboration. It comes in blue and features long sleeves, rib knit cuffs, waist cuffs, kangaroo front pouch pockets, and a white ESSENTIALS fear of God branding on the front and a large Crenshaw brand in white at the back. It is sold for $518 on StockX.

9. Logo pullover mint hoodie

The Logo pullover mint hoodie (Image via StockX)

This hoodie is part of the brand's spring-summer 2019 collection and comes in a mint green color. The hoodie features long sleeves with rib knit cuffs and a clean design with no embellishment. It is sold for $700 on StockX.

10. Fear of God Essentials x TMC Crenshaw hoodie grey

The Fear of God Essentials x TMC Crenshaw hoodie grey (Image via StockX)

This hoodie is a product of the collaboration between FOG and TMC Crenshaw and comes in grey. It features long sleeves, small essentials and Fear of God print in blue at the left side, and a bold print of the Crenshaw logo in blue at the back. It is sold for $780 on StockX.

Fear of God Essentials hoodies are in high demand, and for good reason. These hoodies offer exceptional comfort, featuring lightweight fabric and embody luxury streetwear.