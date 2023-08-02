10+ pre-debut pictures of BTS that baby ARMYs must see

Proving ARMYs as the "FBI Fandom," the internet now has abundant pre-debut pictures of BTS, allowing people to get a glimpse of their lives before they earned their spotlight. Pre-debut pictures are always treasured content for any K-pop fandom, as it gets them closer to their favorite K-pop idols and also lets them connect with artists more deeply.

Given that most of the artists' pre-debut pictures are taken during their school time or when they were really young, fans naturally become emotional thinking about how much they've grown or how far they've come from being just another teenager to a worldwide-famous pop star. In many ways, pre-debut pictures become an essential part of any fandom.

While it is unarguably a sweet memory for fans to look up to, it isn't all that makes fans hunt for pre-debut pictures of BTS or other K-pop idols. Fans also love making fun of K-pop idols about the things they did, how they dressed or what they wore, in a light-hearted manner. Sometimes, BTS members and other K-pop idols themselves join in the fun of laughing at their pre-debut pictures.

Naturally, these pictures bring not only the people in the fandom together but also bring the artist and their fans closer, where they engage in topics that require dwelling deeper into the K-pop idols' lives. One of the many favorite things that ARMYs love to do is to compare the members' recent photos to the pre-debut pictures of BTS and talk about how much they've grown or changed over the years.

There are also different kinds of emotions attached to the different kinds of pictures. ARMYs usually sob over how Jung Kook, despite growing a lot since his debut, still has his doe eyes and how Jin never seems to age and grows in handsomeness, despite being the eldest member. There are also other things that fans appreciate in the pre-debut pictures of BTS.

While for some members, the field of music and dance was completely new, for members like RM, SUGA, j-hope, and Jimin, their lives heavily revolved around making their dreams and passions come alive from a very young age. In the pre-debut photos, fans can see j-hope's never-dying passion for dance, his busking sessions, and more.

Jimin's exploration of ballet and other dance styles he persistently worked on and excelled in is also an emotional watch for ARMYs. Additionally, given that RM and SUGA are the first members to be a part of BTS, fans also get a glimpse of where it all started. Just pictures of the two working in their studios for hours, as young as they were, makes many feel both melancholy and proud.

Pre-debut pictures of BTS that every ARMY is in love with: Jung Kook's mushroom hair, SUGA in his school uniform, and more

1) Pre-debut j-hope with his beanie and swept hair

Pre-debut j-hope (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

2) Pre-debut Jin in Australia during his exchange student study

Pre-debut Jin (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

3) SUGA's pre-debut pictures in his high school

Pre-debut SUGA (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

4) RM's pre-debut picture of his graduation with j-hope, V, and SUGA

Pre-debut j-hope, RM, Jin, and V (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

5) V's pre-debut pictures during his school days

Pre-debut V (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

6) Predebut Jung Kook and his mushroom-cut hair

Pre-debut Jung Kook (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

7) Predebut Jimin with his bangs and spectacles

Pre-debut Jimin (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

8) Jung Kook's pre-debut pictures of his graduation with Jimin, SUGA, and Jin

Pre-debut SUGA, Jimin, Jung Kook, and Jin (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

9) Group pre-debut pictures of BTS

Pre-debut pictures of BTS (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

10) RM's pre-debut selfie pictures

Pre-debut RM (Image via Twitter/@Lejindary412)

As ARMYs go deeper into the rabbit hole to find pre-debut pictures of BTS, they can't help but go through a roller coaster of emotions. Some make them ugly sob, some make fans laugh out loud, and others give them the lens to see the whole world of things that occupied the BTS members before their entrance into the K-pop world. Regardless, fans feel immense pride and happiness seeing the pictures.