3 times BigHit Music pranked BTS members

BTS members have always had the most supportive and fun-loving staff around them. From their pre-debut times, when BigHit Music was just BigHit Entertainment, a good staff-artist relationship was always encouraged.

BTS has grown around a core group of staff members who have always loved and cared for the group and have continued to work with the company and the group till date. Their camaraderie is always fun to watch as one can see their mutual respect and admiration for one another.

They truly treat each other like family, and that includes pulling pranks on each other. Like any other family, BigHit Music has not spared the septet when it comes to pranking them, and the group has always rolled with the punches making the best of any and every situation.

3 times BigHit Music scared the life out of BTS

1) Elevator Prank

As part of their first variety show, Rookie King, BTS' members were supposed to complete individual missions in the elevator. Unbeknownst to them, this was a prank put in motion by the producers of the show.

While in the middle of their mission, a sobbing girl would enter the elevator, which meant members were left alone with the girl. To make matters worse, she was told to push all the buttons of the elevator, making it difficult for the member to leave mid-way.

The reactions of the members varied. Jimin and V were awkward with the abruptness of the situation. Jungkook avoided the girl altogether, while Jin tried to console the girl who seemed to be inching closer and closer to the members as part of her role to make them react to her presence.

RM kept pressing the close button on each floor in an attempt to make their awkward times together pass quickly, while J-Hope, who was caught in the middle of an embarrassing moment, continued apologizing to the girl.

SUGA was the only one who didn't pay any heed to the girl, probably because he realized it was a prank, and continued with his mission. He even challenged the girl by pushing the elevator buttons before she could press them all.

2) Leader prank

This was more of a prank on just RM as the rest of the members were aware of this and were listening to the conversation between Bang Shi-Hyuk and him from the other room. Shi-Hyuk, the founder of BigHit Music, had called RM, SUGA, and J-Hope into a room to discuss the future and performance of the group.

He had called them under the pretext of scolding RM for not being a good leader and team player and asked him if he even wanted to be in a group. Upon being asked to choose between BTS and his solo career, RM without any hesitation, clearly answered 'BTS'.

The answer didn't shock the members, but the lack of hesitation did. They did not think that RM would so easily turn down such a lucrative offer, especially considering how small their company was and that they were not a well-established group.

When the prank was over, the members rushed to RM to make sure he wasn't too affected by the prank.

3) Zombie prank

As part of the variety show, RUN BTS, the seven boys are made to do a number of fun challenges that are both interesting to the members and ARMYs.

In episode 24, the producers, under the pretext of taking the band members on a night safari, take them to a zombie-themed park instead, where they were told to find clues to escape from the place, all while facing attacks from zombies.

However, the group had no idea about the zombie segment of the episode and naively accepted the producers' words at face value. Upon arriving at the venue, they received the shock of their lives. Their expressions were not only priceless but also hilarious.

The biggest prank ever played was probably by Bang Shi-Hyuk, who told SUGA that he wouldn't have to dance as a member of BTS. Very naive of SUGA to have believed him, but it does make for a hilarious anecdote.

Edited by Khushi Singh