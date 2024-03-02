10 strongest dragons in House of the Dragon, ranked

House of the Dragon is one of the most-watched shows of 2022-2023, as reported by Variety. Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, takes place 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen was born.

Unlike Game of Thrones, its prequel features a fleet of dragons that wowed the audience when they showed up on the screens.

The show follows the battle for the seven kingdoms between the Targaryens long after Aegon the Conqueror sat on the Iron Throne. The fierce dragons play an important part in this bloody conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower. These flying beasts determine who wins, loses, and lives.

Here is a list that will quench the curiosity of fans about the strength of these beasts and determine the weakest to the strongest dragons in House of the Dragon.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions on the subject.

10 dragons of House of the Dragon ranked from weakest to strongest

10) Arrax (dragon rider: Lucerys Velaryon)

Arrax is the youngest dragon in the series. His naivety is visible when he engages in fight sequences during House of the Dragon season one. A juvenile dragon, Arrax complements his rider as he is the same age as Lucerys Velaryon. It can be assumed that the dragon's age must not be more than 15.

A nimble dragon, Arrax's advantage is his small size. Unfortunately, he's not experienced enough to defeat dragons like Vhagar and Meleys.

9) Vermax (dragon rider: Jacaerys Velaryon)

Vermax is older than Arrax but still quite young. Given to Jacaerys after his birth, the flying beast is slightly larger and matured as compared to Arrax.

First seen in the Dragonpit of King's Landing, Vermax and Jacaerys were drawn to each other. Vermax is a powerful dragon as compared to Arrax, however, it might not be enough to help Rhaenyra win the war.

8) Sunfyre (dragon rider: Aegon Targaryen II)

Sunfyre is a strong yet underutilized dragon. The rider of Sunfyre, Aegon Targaryen II isn't as capable of flying these beasts as he would like to be. Therefore, Sunfyre, the regal dragon is not viewed as a great threat in this battle for the throne.

Nonetheless, Sunfyre, like his name is a gorgeous dragon. Scales of gold adorn his body, making him one of the best-looking dragons of the series.

7) Seasmoke (dragon rider: Laenor Velaryon)

Seasmoke is a dynamic dragon with years of battle experience. The beast of Leanor Velaryon, Seasmoke is highly trained in combat which makes him an important player in the series. At least a few decades older than the younger dragons, Seasmoke is a testament to the destructive qualities of a dragon

However, with Laenor's death, Seasmoke remains unclaimed with the next season holding the secrets of this dragon.

6) Syrax (dragon rider: Rhaenyra Targaryen)

Rhaenyra Targaryen's dragon, Syrax is a key player in this story. Rhaenyra needs a strong dragon to help her win the war and Syrax is just that. This yellow-scaled dragon is loyal, as it helped Rhaenyra gain the upper hand against Alicent in season 1 after the death of her father Viserys.

A young beast claimed by the princess, Syrax is relatively still quite young. However, the dragon's fierce nature and size make it apt for the fiery princess of Westeros.

5) Dreamfyre (dragon rider: Helaena Targaryen)

As portrayed in season 1, Dreamfyre's abilities are no joke. The slight and slender she-dragon is a beast of immense strength. Although Halaena isn't the most formidable character in the series, her dragon's potential will only be realized in the next season.

Although the dragon is as old as the Targaryen dynasty itself, Dreamfyre and Halaena aren't as experienced at battle as some of the other dragons.

4) Meleys (dragon rider: Rhaenys Targaryen)

During the reign of Aegon the Conqueror, Meleys ruled the skies along with Caraxes and Vhagar. A dominant dragon, Meleys is one of the most powerful she-dragons in the series. Also known as the Red Queen, the imposing structure of Meleys helps Rhaenys form an impenetrable wall against her enemies.

It is yet to be seen how Meleys will affect the next season, but her pace and strength make her a dragon to be feared.

3) Caraxes (dragon rider: Daemon Targaryen)

Much like its owner, Caraxes is brutal in battle and in spirit. His role in ravaging the Triarchy's force in the Stepstones strongly established Caraxes as a significant dragon in the series. Daemon's sense of spontaneity is mirrored by his companion in season 1.

The serpent-like dragon was first ridden by Prince Aemon Targaryen and then by Prince Daemon Targaryen. Also known as Blood Wyrm for his red scales, Caraxes has plenty of battle experience with Aemon Targaryen. His abilities combined with his ferocious appearance make Caraxes an impressive beast.

2) Vermithor (dragon rider: King Jahaerys Targaryen)

The dragon of the Conciliator or King Jahaerys Targaryen is one of the finest dragons in the series. Also known as the Bronze Fury, Vermithor's might is unparalleled. Once serving as the King's ride, Vermithor remains in the pits of Dragonstone, unclaimed.

Fans were excited to get a glimpse of the great dragon in the finale of House of the Dragon season 1. Nonetheless, the dragon's fate is yet to be seen in the upcoming season.

1) Vhagar (dragon rider: Aemond Targaryen)

Ruthless in nature and Herculean in size, Vhagar is undoubtedly the strongest dragon of the series. As one of the 3 dragons of Aegon the Conqueror, Vhagar inspires fear in his opponents. Vhagar is also the oldest dragon in the HBO series.

As claimed by Aemond after Laena Targaryen passes away, Vhagar's presence in the Hightowers is not good news for Rhaenyra Targaryen. Vhagar's strength was already witnessed by fans when Arrax was easily defeated, instantly killing Lucerys Velaryon. However, the fierce dragon's might is yet to be fully revealed in season 2.

These dragons make House of the Dragon an exciting and thrilling watch. With season 2 of the series around the corner, fans will get to see these beasts again and determine their fate.