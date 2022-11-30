10 times K-pop idols wore outfits with R-rated words

The K-pop industry is known for its unique fashion and the impressive styles it showcases through K-pop idols. But sometimes, things can go a little out of hand, leaving fans questioning the idols' fashion choices. There are one too many instances where K-pop idols have caught the fans' eye for wearing outfits with R-rated words on them.

However, fans also realize that most of these outfit choices were genuine mistakes either by their stylists or the idols themselves. But at the same time, these moments have grown deep into the history of the K-pop industry, turning into an inside joke among the fandom. Let's take a trip down some K-pop idols' fashion with R-rated words printed on them.

Taeyong and 9 other K-pop idols who wore outfits with R-rated words

1) Jimin from BTS

Jimin from BTS wearing a shirt that says, "Blood and sp*rm all over that place."

During Jimin's debut days, one t-shirt caught the attention of ARMYs. Jimin posted a selfie with this t-shirt way back in 2014. It read,

Blood and sp*rm all over the place

But it didn't stop there. The t-shirt made quite a few re-appearances throughout BTS' debut days. While ARMYs knew that the K-pop idol didn't intend to wear an item of possibly-offensive clothing, they still found the fashion choice questionable.

2) Winwin from WayV

WayV's Winwin wearing a shirt that says "M*LF HUNTER"

Next in line is WayV's Winwin. When the idol was still under NCT 127, Winwin was found wearing a flannel shirt that had an R-rated word printed over it. This was also during their debut days when the group was promoting their first album, Fire Truck. The shirt became a joke within NCTzens, who found it to be quite an iconic moment.

3) Moonbyul from MAMAMOO

Moonbyul of MAMAMOO wearing a top that says "P*SSY"

The first female K-pop idol in line is MAMAMOO's Moonbyul. During their dance practice for their song, gogobebe from the White Wind album, Moonbyul wore a controversial shirt that brought her a lot of attention. However, most fans seemed to love the crop top seating this outfit of hers as a personal favorite of MooMoos.

4)Taeyong from NCT 127

Taeyong wearing a hoodie that says "S*xual Fantasies"

If Winwin's flannel made people turn heads, Taeyong's hoodie had them staring. In 2016, at the 10th Green Ribbon Marathon Festival, NCT 127 performed songs from their debut album, Fire Truck. While fans loved the entirety of Taeyong's outfit, his hoodie particularly gained attention for what it read.

5) Sunggyu from INFINITE

Infinite's Sunggyu wearing a t-shirt that says "F*ck off"

Another moment that takes us back in time is when Infinite's Sunggyu wore an eye-catching t-shirt to a fan meeting. In 2015, the K-pop idol went viral for his fashion choices. The t-shirt read,

"F*ck off"

Among the controversial outfits of K-pop idols, this one became the talk of Twitter, and ironically, fans found the moment quite adorable.

6) Haechan from NCT Dream

Haechan from NCT wearing a cap that says "org*smic"

The controversial cap that Haechan wore is one for the K-pop idols' history books. Again tracking back to their debut days, a particular street fashion of Haechan was noticed by NCTzens. Given how bright and loud it was, it caught many people's eyes, and fans were left questioning SM Entertainment's fashion choices.

7) E:U from Everglow

Everglow's E:U wearing a top that says "H*ntai"

Among the most famous fashion mistakes by K-pop idols, netizens find this one to be the most iconic. During Everglow's performance of their then-new single, You Don't Know Me, E:U was found wearing a top that read an R-rated word. On August 22, 2019, Mnet posted their comeback performance, leading to the K-pop idol E:U receiving a lot of attention for the top she adorned.

8) Jiae from WA$$UP

Jiae wearing a t-shirt that says, "Make a woman c*m for once."

Jiae, a former member of the K-pop girl group, WA$$UP, was also the talk of the town due to a particular fashion of hers. Back in the days when the K-pop idol was still a member of WA$$UP, she posted a thread of pictures on her IG wearing a t-shirt that read not-so-PG-13 words.

Though she has now deleted the post, fans got their screenshots saved, stamping it as yet another iconic fashion moment from K-pop idols.

9) Sehun from EXO

Sehun wearing a t-shirt that says "Mentally F*cked"

When EXO was touring back in 2017, a t-shirt that Sehun wore backstage blew up the internet. The t-shirt gained so much attention that EXOLs started selling it, and to this day, fans hope to get a hold of the t-shirt before it sells out. It has become yet another iconic moment not just for fans but the entire K-pop fandom as they explain how relatable the shirt is.

10) Sakura from LE SSERAFIM

Sakura wearing a t-shirt that says, "Do you want to funk?"

Though Sakura is now part of the LE SSERAFIM, the t-shirt she wore that made her the talk of the town was during her time as an IZ*ONE member. Out of the variety of airport fashion that K-pop idols display, Sakura's t-shirt stood out to the fans. While what it said was comparatively harmless, it still turned many heads as Sakura walked through the airport. It read,

Do you want to funk?

Some fans say that these poor fashion choices might affect the young audience of K-pop idols, while others argue that their intentions weren't to cause harm. However, these fashion mistakes have reduced a lot over recent years, showcasing the improvement of the industry regarding the outfits they adorn their K-pop idols with.

