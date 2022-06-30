10 most visited K-pop Wikipedia pages

With the rise of K-pop and K-drama worldwide, the mass appeal of Korean art forms is a no-shocker. The admiration K-pop stans have for Korean celebs and artists is reflected in their dedication to learning more about them.

More often than not, the first approach is to visit their Wikipedia pages and get familiarized with all there is to know.

Let’s look at the top 10 K-pop Wikipedia pages that have shown a massive increase in their views and visits.

Disclaimer- The list accounts for the highest viewed pages till May.

Top 10 most-viewed K-pop Wikipedia pages: Jungkook, BLACKPINK, and more

1) BTS

The world’s most successful K-pop boy band shines again with 433.4k total views until May. The band tops the list with an average of about 14.0k views per day. BTS is renowned worldwide for its music and charitable work, which is also reflected in its fan following. Most recently, BTS announced a temporary break from group activities, but solo projects are yet to continue, and fans cannot wait.

2) V

BTS member V, also known as Kim Tae-Hyung, has earned himself many titles. From being crowned as the most handsome man (2022) to winning the ‘Asian heartthrob’ for three consecutive years, the Winter Bear singer indeed has a mass following. His attractive visuals can charm anyone, and the average of 5.5k views on his Wikipedia page per day speaks volumes about the same.

3) BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is considered the world’s best K-pop girl group, and rightly so. The four-member band has broken many records, including being the first female K-pop group that appears on Billboard magazine cover. With an average of 5.4k views per day, the band has given a new direction to female K-pop groups.

4) LE SSERAFIM

Making its debut in May 2022, the group has already started with a bang. With an average of 5.3k views per day on Wikipedia, LE SSERAFIM has gained massive recognition. The six-member group’s first extended play FEARLESS sold 307,450 copies just one week after its release.

5) PSY

The Gangnam Style singer, in a way, paved the way for the K-pop music industry worldwide. PSY’s Wikipedia page has an average of about 5.2k views per day. The singer recently collaborated with BTS’ SUGA and released the hit single That That, which recorded 28.4 million views in the first 24 hours.

6) Jungkook

BTS’ golden maknae is an over-achiever and strives for greater heights. Although a millionaire, Jungkook cuts off mattresses to fit them in his bed. There are no doubts why fans love him to such an extent, and this is reflected in his Wikipedia page, receiving an average of 4.2k views per day.

7) IU

With an average of 3.9k views per day, the Good Day singer is highly renowned and adored. Also known as Lee Ji-eun, she has featured in many dramas, including Hotel Del Luna, My Mister, Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Persona, among others. IU is also known for her mesmerizing visuals and soothing voice.

8) Lisa

Lisa, also known as Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai rapper and singer from the girl group BLACKPINK. She has acclaimed massive success as a solo artist, Money and Lalisa being significant hits. With an average of 3.6k views on her Wikipedia page, Lisa has proved her significance in the music industry. Most recently, she was seen attending CELINE’s SS23 show in Paris.

9) AleXa

With an average of 3.5k views per day, Alexandra Christine Schneiderman has established her name as a solo artist in the K-pop industry. Her OST I Miss You Every Day for the TV drama Somehow Family was loved by fans. The singer also won NBC’s American Song Contest in May 2022 with her performance of Wonderland.

10) TWICE

The What is Love? singers are emerging as a talented and skillful girl group, and their Wikipedia page, which averages about 3.3k views per day, is proof enough. TWICE’s The Feels was a massive hit on platforms like Tiktok, Youtube, and Instagram.

