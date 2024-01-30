1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 8 will give viewers insights into the lives of sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton, who struggle with being overweight. In the upcoming episode, the Slaton family will be seen discussing how their weight issues are impacting their day-to-day lives.

More specifically, Amy thinks it is a difficult journey being an overweight single mom. Alongside the two sisters, Chris Combs also expresses his intention to practice a healthy lifestyle.

The new 1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 8, titled Boiling Point, will air on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 9 pm ET exclusively on TLC. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Tammy struggles to cope after surviving a near-death experience, and Amy realizes being an overweight mum may prove to be too much. Meanwhile, Chris is desperate to get rid of excess skin, while Amanda offloads some dead weight of her own."

What to expect from 1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 8?

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see how the Slaton sisters decide to follow their fitness plan after Tammy Slaton faces a close call, and Amy realizes the problems linked to being an overweight mother. Chris, on the other hand, wishes to get his extra skin removed through a surgical process, following his impressive weight loss.

Fans are expecting episode 8 to be full of emotional revelations and heartfelt moments. While Amanda will be seen struggling with the repercussions of a dinner test, Tammy will deal with the complications of not having Caleb by her side. The major twist in the episode, however, is when Amy gets tired of her siblings constantly evaluating and criticizing her weight loss journey.

As per the 1000-lb Sisters season 5 official description, viewers can expect more drama in the upcoming episodes:

"The Slaton sisters, tipping the scales at over 1,000 pounds combined, have always depended on each other for support. Now in their 30s, Amy wants to have children, but cannot due to her weight, while her elder sister Tammy is nearly bedridden."

It further states:

"The two are on their journey to lose weight and things sometimes are harder than they can imagine. There are times when they feel lost and times when they feel stronger than ever, but along with all this drama, there is a pinch of fun and excitement that the sisters bring with them because of their personalities."

Fans can stream 1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 8 on Sling TV, Fubo TV, and Philo. It will also be available to watch the day after release on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

What happened in 1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 7?

The Slaton sisters from 1000-lb Sisters made an appearance in the previous episode as well, on a beach holiday together. Tammy and Amy had been working hard to achieve their desired fitness goals, and the two felt confident about their bodies.

Despite the good time spent during vacation, Amy Slaton felt irritated on a car ride with her children that lasted nine hours. The entire episode focused on the sisters having fun, what they did on their trip, and the conflicts that arose.

1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 7, titled Dill With It, showed Amy and Tammy navigating through their weight loss journey and joining a collective family workout session.

To see the journey of the Slaton sisters toward a better lifestyle, tune in to watch 1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 8 at 9:00 pm ET on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, on TLC.