13 going on 30: Then and now photos of the lead cast

13 Going on 30 was a classic Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo rom-com before the latter hulked out with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie hit theaters in April 2004, and since then, time has flown by quickly.

13 Going on 30 premiered exactly 17 years ago, and hence, the 13-year-old characters will now be 30. However, the cast has left their thirties way beyond as they enter their 40s and 50s. The fan-favorite duo Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are still as tight as old pals; they even reunited in February 2021, with the latter even posting their picture on Twitter with the caption:

“Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?”

Mark Ruffalo @MarkRuffalo Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada? Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada? https://t.co/gS74KjME20

The iconic rom-com was not their only project together, as Garner and Ruffalo went on to work alongside each other on The Adam Project in 2022 as well. Although fans would love for them to come together in a sequel, Jennifer Garner has been pretty against the idea, stating in a previous interview on Good Morning America:

“What, like 15 Going on 50? Let’s simmer down! Leave well enough alone!”

Many fans might be wondering where Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Christa B. Allen are now after nearly 17 years. Are they busy having fun, or do they hate being a grown-up?

Mark Ruffalo @MarkRuffalo Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time 🍬 https://t.co/FnvwKDN8BF

13 Going on 30: Where is the cast now?

1) Jennifer Garner

After the canonical success of 13 Going on 30, the actress went on to be cast in many rom-coms and other similar high-profile projects like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Yes Day, and Love, Simon. However, one would be sorely mistaken if they thought Jennifer Garner did not diversify her acting career post 13 Going on 30 fame.

Her titular roles in Alias, Elektra, Peppermint, and Daredevil took the audience by surprise as she did a complete 180 on her sweet, rom-com heroine appearance and ventured into much darker and more fierce roles. She even reunited with Mark Ruffalo on The Adam Project and played the parents of Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell’s character.

The 51-year-old has four Primetime Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe due to her brilliant portrayal of a CIA agent in Alias. Garner married Ben Affleck in her personal life, but they filed for divorce in April 2017.

2) Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo had a brilliant career post his 13 Going on 30 fame with 3 Academy Award nominations, two Primetime Emmys, and one Golden Globe award in his bag. Since 13 Going on 30, he has done many diverse works that brought him both commercial success and a nod from the critics.

His fantastic acting range can be seen in The Avengers, Begin Again, Spotlight, The Kids Are All Right, Now You See Me, etc. His most iconic role is probably that of Bruce Banner or Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2012 onwards. The character has brought him unprecedented fame and has become almost synonymous with him.

His role as a parent with Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project left many fans with butterflies in their stomachs. In his personal life, he married actress Sunrise Coigney and has been with her ever since, with 3 kids along the way.

3) Christa B Allen

13 Going on 30 was the first credited acting gig of the actress, and since then, she has not looked back. She once again played the role of a young Jennifer Garner in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. She has played many roles in acclaimed projects and has forged a name for herself in the tough competition of Hollywood.

Her roles in Revenge, Baby Daddy, Cake and Grey’s Anatomy showed much promise. She even appeared on one episode of Suite Life on Deck as Violet Berg, a rich girl who falls in love with one of the main characters Zack. She also recently appeared in two TV movies, When Vows Break and Dying for a Baby.

She turned 30 years old last year herself, and as a tribute, she recreated one of Jennifer Garner’s scenes from 13 Going on 30.

13 Going on 30 is one of the most beloved rom-com fantasy movies of all time. The original cast will forever be evergreen for the audience, no matter how old they become. Fans can rewatch the classic on Netflix anytime they want and relive the old memories.

Poll : 0 votes