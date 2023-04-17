Air and 4 other Ben Affleck movies to watch as Jennifer Garner claims ex-couple's kids pick his films over hers

American actress Jennifer Garner recently talked about how her children preferred to watch their dad, actor Ben Affleck's movies, over the ones she works in. Garner recently worked on Apple TV's latest thriller series, The Last Thing He Told Me, which is an adaptation of Laura Dave's novel of the same name.

While doing promotions for the miniseries, she talked about how she was not expecting her children to watch her latest venture, adding that they preferred to watch her ex-husband, Ben Affleck's movies.

Jennifer Garner with her three kids (Image via Getty)

In an interview with InStyle, Garner explained how her children found it a bit weird to watch their mother cry, kiss somebody, or be a mother to somebody else on screen. Affleck's movies, on the other hand, don't pose a problem and the kids love to watch them.

Similarly, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Ben Affleck had previously talked about how his children loved watching films which gave them the chance to poke fun at him. Unlike their mother's roles, the ex-couple's children are quite fond of his "prepostorous" roles and notably, the 1998 sci-fi disaster film, Armageddon, is among their favorites.

Air, Argo, and 3 more Ben Affleck movies that should definitely be on your watchlist

1) Air

Air (Image via Amazon Studios)

Air is a sports documentary drama from the house of Amazon Studios that made its theatrical release on April 5, 2023. Directed by Affleck and written by Alex Convery, the film also features an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Chris Messina, and Marlon Wayans.

The film premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest film festival and received positive reviews from critics, especially for its direction, screenplay, and the performances from the cast. Being an Amazon Original, the film will be made available for streaming on Prime Video sometime in the future.

Air tells the story of how the most iconic lineup of basketball shoes ever, the Air Jordans, came to be. The film follows Sonny Vaccaro, a talent scout from Nike, as he sets off on a quest to find a new spokesperson for the brand's basketball shoes. He fixates on a rookie athlete who he believes is set to be the next big thing in basketball, Michael Jordan.

2) The Way Back

The Way Back (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

The Way Back is an American sports drama from Warner Bros. Pictures that released in 2020. With direction by Gavin O'Connor and a screenplay by Brad Ingelsby, the film starred Ben Affleck, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar, Melvin Gregg, Al Madrigal and others in pivotal roles.

Although the film did not do very well commercially, it was a hit among critics. Affleck's performance was hailed as one of his career bests, and also got him a nomination for the Critics' Choice Award in the 'Best Actor' category.

The Way Back tells the story of Jack Cunningham, an alcoholic construction worker who is haunted by his past and struggles with addiction. After the death of his child, his life spirals into an abyss of alcoholism and loneliness. When he is offered to coach at his former catholic high school, the former high school basketball star reluctantly accepts. The movie primarily talks about how basketball affects people and how it can be a catalyst for their well-being.

3) Argo

Argo (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Argo is a 2012 historical thriller drama, again from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Ben Affleck took the position of director, producer, and lead actor in the film, which was adapted from the 1999 memoir by Tony Mendez, The Master of Disguise, along with the 2007 article by Joshuah Bearman, The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran.

The film starred Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, John Goodman, and Victor Garber in pivotal roles. Argo received critical acclaim for the direction, screenplay, performances and musical score, and even went on to win three Oscars at the 85th Academy Awards.

Based on a true story, the film follows CIA agent Tony Mendez as he tries to rescue six American diplomats who are hiding in Tehran during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. Mendez concocts a plan to create a fake movie production as a cover to smuggle the diplomats out of the country.

4) Gone Girl

Gone Girl (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Gone Girl is a psychological thriller from the house of 20th Century Fox that was released in 2014. Directed by David Fincher, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn whose cast featured prominent actors like Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Tyler Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, and Carrie Coon in pivotal roles.

The postmodern thriller was both a critical and commercial success. Grossing over $369 million worldwide, it is also Fincher's best performing movie till date. It also received numerous accolades including multiple Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globes, and Critics' Choice Award nominations.

Gone Girl follows the disappearance of Amy Dunne on her fifth wedding anniversary and the investigation into her disappearance led by her husband Nick. As the investigation progresses, his apathy towards the incident makes him the prime suspect and he is subjected to intense media scrutiny. The story gradually takes several twists and turns, revealing dark secrets and hidden motives behind Amy's disappearance.

5) Good Will Hunting

Good WIll Hunting (Image via Miramax Studios)

Good Will Hunting is an American psychological drama from Miramax films that was released in 1997. Directed by Gus Van Sant, the script for the film was written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The cast featured prominent actors like Robin Williams, Stellan Skarsgård, and Minnie Driver alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in pivotal roles.

The film turned out to be a critical and commercial success, grossing over $225 million worldwide against a $10 million budget. Good Will Hunting also won two Academy Awards, marking the first Oscar wins for both Damon and Affleck.

The movie follows Will Hunting, a troubled young man from South Boston who works as a janitor at MIT. Will has a genius-level IQ but struggles with his past traumas and feelings of inferiority. He is discovered by a math professor, who helps him realize his potential and confront his emotional issues with the help of therapist, Dr. Sean Maguire.

All of the aforementioned titles are some of the best films that Ben Affleck has worked in. While Jennifer Garner has definitely rolled out some amazing and very entertaining films, Affleck's filmography is also quite comendable. These movies not only highlight his acting career, but also shine a light on his noteworthy directing and scriptwriting capabilities.

Ben Affleck is next set to appear in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming sci-fi action thriller, Hypnotic, which will be released in theaters on May 12, 2023.

