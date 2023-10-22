On October 21, 2023, the winners of the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards were announced at a ceremony held at Seoul's Haeoreum Grand Theater. K-pop groups like Stray Kids, IVE, NewJeans, and THE BOYZ, among others, were the recipients of this prestigious award.

During the award ceremony, Jang Ye-won and Jang Dong-yoon served as the event's hosts, and performers such as Monika and her dance group PROWDMON, 10CM, Chuu, and MeloMance gave congratulatory performances.

One of the highest accolades, the Prime Minister's Commendations, went to a total of eight performers, including groups, while seven artists, including groups, earned Presidential Commendations. Furthermore, 10 artists, including groups, received commendations from the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and six artists were given the Order of Cultural Merit.

Park Eun-bin, Stray Kids, and NewJeans: The big names that were recognized during the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards 2023

Furthermore, the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards have only four honorable categories ranked in order: Order of Cultural Merit, Presidential Commendation, Prime Minister’s Commendation, and Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Commendation. The Order of Cultural Merit is regarded as a more prestigious award compared to the commendations.

During the 2022 award ceremony, the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (Second Class), the evening's highest honor, was given to director Park Chan-wook and the late actress Kang Soo-yeon. The ceremony was held on November 24, while Kang Soo Yeon passed away in May 2022, aged 56.

The recipient of the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit (Gold Crown), 1st Class in the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards 2023, was Lee Mi Ja, aged 81, who was acclaimed for being the best trot music singer in the whole Korean music industry.

Further, in the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit (Silver Crown), 2nd Class recipients were Lee Geun-wook and Jung Hye-sun. Kim Soo-chul, screenwriter Lee Hwan-kyung, and Yang In-ja were honored with the Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit (Precious Crown), 3rd Class.

In the meantime, the Presidential Commendation and the Prime Minister’s Commendation in the Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards 2023 are some of the highest honors. These were received by Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin alongside Namkoong Min and Stray Kids—who won the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 for Best K-pop—among others.

The recipients of the Prime Minister’s Commendation honor:

Namkoong Min, Park Eun-bin, singer 10CM, Kim Tae-gyun, Jang Gwang, Go Hyun-jung, Kim Bo-ram, and Stray Kids.

The recipients of the Presidential Commendation in the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards 2023:

Shin Dong-yup, Director Yoo Insik, Screenwriter Jung Seo-kyung, Hwang Jung-min, Choi Yang-Rak, Choi Yi Cheol, and Crying Nut.

The recipients of the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s Commendation:

NewJeans, THE BOYZ, 250, Im Siwan, Joo Hyun-young, Hwang Jesung, IVE, Lee Chan-won, MeloMance, and Monika.

However, this same honor was given to TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT, from HYBE, along with the popular girl group aespa. Likewise, comedian Hong Hyun-hee, choreographer Aiki, and singer Paul Kim were also recognized for their contributions to the field.

It is important to highlight that the South Korean government holds the Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards every year to recognize organizations and people who have made major contributions to and promote Korean culture.