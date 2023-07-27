3 best upcoming Nike Dunk Low sneakers in August 2023 

The Nike Dunk Low sneakers are a fan favorite since their arrival. The iconic low-cut design and attractive colorways have won many hearts, driving up the demand. Known for their comfort and durability in addition to their appealing style and vibrant appearance, Dunk Low sneakers are made from premium, high-grade materials that are eco-friendly.

Everything about the Dunk models is absolutely perfect and many iterations of the model are going to launch in the coming months of 2023.

From Jade Ice to Serena Williams Design Crew: Some of the best Nike Dunk Lows that will arrive in August

1) Nike Dunk Low Twist “Jade Ice” WMNS

This forthcoming Dunk Low Twist "Jade Ice" is made just for female sneakerheads. The color tone of the shoe is very subtle yet unique, perfect for the fall season. The upper portion of the shoe has a series of panels that are separated by smooth leather. The "Jade Ice" hue, which extends from the heel to the forefoot, contrasts with the "Summit White" base color.

A semi-transparent silicone pad is visible at the tip of the toe as well as around the lower heel. Unlike Moore's classic Nike Dunk, the TPU element here contributes to the sneaker's "Twist" part. The 1980s basketball shoe is further improved by adding branding to the tongue's tip and silicone swooshes to the sides. Unlike other women's variants, the Dunk Low Twist retains a regular sole unit.

The Nike Dunk Low Twist “Jade Ice” will come on August 3, with a price tag of $120.

2) Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Satin Green”

Seems like August 2023 is going to be a good month for female sneakerheads, as another women's exclusive shoe, the Dunk Low WMNS “Satin Green”, is also scheduled to arrive. As is evident from the name, this shoe is made with a satin material rather than just a simple suede just like other Dunk Low models. The deep green color makes it more lavish.

The upper part of the pair is constructed of white and green satin. The base is white and green satin covers the overlays, heels, and iconic Nike Swooshes. The "Satin Green" accents on the tongue branding, laces, matching liner, and outsole enhance the pair. White insoles and "Nike" branding on the midsoles and heels complete the look.

This amazing pair of sneakers will come on August 11, with a price tag of $110.

3) Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2

Earlier this year, Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) and Nike successfully released an exclusive version of the Air Max 90 Futura. Now they are back again with the women-exclusive Dunk Low Disrupt 2. This special upcoming SWDC x Dunk Low Disrupt 2 is made of complete leather and comes in the shades "Summit White," "Baltic Blue," "Sundial," "Deep Royal Blue," and "Clear Jade."

The extraordinary debossed design on the heel and mudguard overlays, as well as, the contrasting heels and eyestays overlays, are its notable elements. Textured ankle collars, embroidered Swooshes, tongue labels dressed in pink, a semi-transparent Jade TPU heel counter, a blue outsole, and a white midsole complete this vibrant pair.

The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 sneakers will come on August 31, with a price tag of $120.

These are just a few of the most anticipated Nike Dunk Low shoes for August 2023, there will be many more. So stay tuned.