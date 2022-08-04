3 most expensive houses owned by Bullet Train star Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is one of the most recognizable and respected personalities in Hollywood. With a career spanning over 30 years till date, Pitt has had a hugely successful run. His movies have always been crowd pullers and commercially successful titles, which has in turn made him one of the highest paid actors in the industry.

His latest project is the multistarrer action comedy, Bullet Train, which was exclusively released at the TCL Chinese Theater on August 1, 2022 and will be released in theaters across the U.S. on August 5, 2022. The film tells an action-packed story involving international assassins onboard one of the fastest trains in the world, all for a single briefcase.

Bullet Train follows seasoned assassin Ladybug, aided by his handler Maria Beetle, on his final job before retiring - retrieving a briefcase from a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka. Unbeknownst to him, the train is full of assassins from different parts of the world, whose objectives all relate to the briefcase.

The film has garnered quite a bit of hype with an ensemble cast including the likes of Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Johnson, Bad Bunny, Michael Shannon and more. Bullet Train is a big budget title with a $90 million budget with an expected turnover of at least $100 million. Brad Pitt has taken more than 20% of this, receiving a $20 million paycheck for his role.

Brad Pitt as Ladybug in Bullet Train (Image via Columbia Pictures)

Understandably, Brad Pitt has a huge fortune at his disposal and with a net worth of $300 million in 2022, he has more than enough to fulfill his desires. He has a keen interest in real estate and architecture and is well known to dish out exorbitant amounts of money on properties across the world.

Check out three of the most expensive properties from Brad Pitt's real estate portfolio.

From the South of France to the West Coast - some of Brad Pitt's most expensive properties

1) French countryside chateau

Brad Pitt's French Chateau Miraval (Image via Getty)

Value: $60 million

In 2012, Brad Pitt bought a sprawling 1,200 acre property in Correns, in the south of France. While Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together, the couple first leased the property in 2008 and later bought this expansive chateau called the Chateau Miraval, which has previously housed many other famous personalities, for an astounding $60 million.

The sprawling estate includes multiple structures along with a central mansion like a Romanesque chapel which served as the former couple's wedding venue, a moat, a lake, olive groves, a pine forest, outdoor pools and a vineyard that produces some of the most exquisite rosé on the planet.

The vineyard at Chateau Miraval (Image via Instagram/ @seb06miraval)

The main mansion is fitted with all kinds of amenities and luxuries like a home theater, a gym, spa, indoor pool as well as a recording studio and has 35 rooms in total. The property also includes a dirt bike track and a helipad along with multiple small cottages.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been involved in a legal battle since 2021 regarding Jolie's sale of her share of the property without giving Pitt his right of first refusal.

2) D.L. James estate in Carmel Highlands

Brad Patt's latest buy in Carmel Highlands (Image via James Schnobrich.)

Value: $40 million

Brad Pitt recently added another astounding property to his name in the Caramel Highland region of California. He bought the mansion, popularly known as the D.L. James House, for an approximate $40 million. The sea-facing property is built on the side of a cliff.

The house is designed on a single floor layout, with medieval designs on its outside stone wall carvings and a distinctive Mediterranean touch in its indoor styling and arched windows. The interior is designed with carved marbles and signature woodwork from the original architect Charles Sumner Greene.

3) His Los Feliz grove of mansions

Pitt's Los Feliz five house mansion (Image via Jack Juliano)

Value: $5 million

Brad Pitt bought his first home in Los Angeles in the exclusive Los Feliz neighborhood near the Griffith Observatory for a modest amount of $1.7 million in 1994 from Cassandra Peterson of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. The property was primarily a 6,692 sq ft main house which includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Over the next nine years, Pitt bought neighboring properties and made it into a huge 1.9 acre compound with four additional smaller buildings that function as a guest house, a children's playhouse, and residence for domestic workers. The property also includes a skate park, a full tennis court, an outdoor pool and a playground. The property now stands at a valuation of $5 million.

