3 things to know about director Al Adamson's murder case

Al Adamson's 1995 murder case shocked the B-grade filmmaker's followers, considering the mysterious circumstances under which he disappeared only to be found half rotting in his California home about five weeks after his disappearance. It was later revealed that the brutal murder was the work of his in-house contractor, Fred Fulford.

Phil Nobile Jr. @PhilNobileJr Al was a folksy, soft-spoken dude, in marked contrast to Sam's William Castle-esque, bigger than life personality - always hustling, always selling, always retitling Al's movies and releasing them to the same drive-ins over and over. Al was a folksy, soft-spoken dude, in marked contrast to Sam's William Castle-esque, bigger than life personality - always hustling, always selling, always retitling Al's movies and releasing them to the same drive-ins over and over. https://t.co/OHEVMKAZCq

Known for his enthralling horror and exploitation films, such as Psycho A-Go-Go, Blood of Ghastly Horror, Satan's Sadists, and Dracula vs. Frankenstein, the late director's story will be the subject of the upcoming episode of ID's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s, on August 8, 2022.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Death's Final Cult, which is scheduled to air this Monday at 8 pm ET, states:

"The 1995 story of Al Adamson, a Hollywood director whose Southern California desert home becomes the scene of a real-life horror film."

Learn more about the murder case ahead of its premiere.

Three gripping facts about Al Adamson's 1995 murder case

1) Al Adamson's brother's growing concerns led to an harrowing discovery

According to reports, Adamson divided his time between his homes in a number of locations, including Las Vegas, Texas, and California, among other states and even countries. At the time of his disappearance, he was residing in his home in Indio, California, going over property renovations to get it ready for sale.

He mysteriously disappeared and only about five weeks later, on July 26, Adamson's brother called police to file a missing person's report. But he had been home all this while, buried and rotting under the floor of his house.

Police lifted the flooring in one of the rooms that housed the hot tub to make the harrowing discovery. Investigators said that the hot tub had been taken apart and the corpse buried deep underground, covered in concrete and soil. The ground above the tomb has just been tiled. His brother had a sneaking suspicion that something was awry since Adamson loved the tub and would not have given it up without a fight.

2) His body was discovered in a mummifying state in his Indio home

Adam Cesare @Adam_Cesare The @SeverinFilms Al Adamson set has landed. Going to take my time, but eventually go through every film. Here’s a title card, some credits, and Adamson’s bit part in his first (credited) feature. The @SeverinFilms Al Adamson set has landed. Going to take my time, but eventually go through every film. Here’s a title card, some credits, and Adamson’s bit part in his first (credited) feature. https://t.co/KmqCkHpgR0

Al Adamson's corpse was discovered partly rotting beneath four tons of cement after police and forensic experts lifted the flooring of the room where his favorite hot tub had originally been installed.

Adamson's brother had said that he would never have removed the flooring or his most cherished part of the house. He looked like a mummy since he was naked and covered in linens. The demolished hot tub area served as the filmmaker's tomb after his skull was crushed after he was brutally murdered.

Lt. Bruce Bower reportedly compared the scene to one of those from the filmmaker's horror movies, calling it an "ironic twist." He said,

"The guy made some pretty gruesome movies with bodies turning up all over the place. So finding his body where we did is a pretty ironic twist."

3) Al Adamson's killer, Fred Fulford, soon became a wanted man

According to police, Adamson recruited Fred Fulford months ago to finish remodeling his two-story house, which is situated in the midst of an orange grove. The two were supposed to work as partners - Fulford was to work on renovations while Al promised to share the profits after a successful sale of the property.

While talking about Adamson's Indio property, Lt. Bower said,

"It was pretty remote. There weren’t too many neighbors within earshot."

gavcrimson @gavcrimson Anyone know if Al Adamson's killer, Fred Fulford, ever got released? Seem to recall several of the talking heads in the 'A Stranger in my Home' documentary on Adamson expressing concern that he was nearing parole. (these images are from the doc) Anyone know if Al Adamson's killer, Fred Fulford, ever got released? Seem to recall several of the talking heads in the 'A Stranger in my Home' documentary on Adamson expressing concern that he was nearing parole. (these images are from the doc) https://t.co/FEpuRpcT2I

As an in-house contractor, the 46-year-old started misusing the opportunity offered to him and overspending the director's money. It was during a heated argument that Fulford allegedly struck a deadly blow to Adamson's head and buried him beneath the floor.

Not long after the 66-year-old filmmaker's body was discovered, authorities realized that Fulford was responsible for the murder, turning him into a wanted murderer. Sheriff's investigators quickly detained Fred Carl Fulford at the Coral Reef Motel after receiving a tip from Indio, California, police. Police stated Fulford visited Florida a week or so before Adamson went missing.

As previously stated, catch Al Adamson's murder story on Monday, August 8, at 8 pm ET, in Investigation Discovery's People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava