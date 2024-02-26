3 upcoming Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack sneaker colorways of 2024

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack marked the first signature model of the rapper. In 2024, the silhouette will be just as prominent as it was last year when Scott unveiled it. This is because this year, a plethora of colorways of this freshly developed sneaker type will be available.

Those who diligently follow the releases of Travis Scott sneakers might know that the Jumpman Jack shoe isn’t the first partnership between Jordan Brand and Travis Scott. In the past, the duo have launched their collaborative take on multiple models, including the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, Air Jordan 1, and more.

Sneakerheads intrigued to learn more about this year’s Travis Scott x Jordan shoes, here’s a rundown of three upcoming Jumpman Jack iterations.

More details about the upcoming Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack sneaker colorways of 2024

1) Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack Trainer “Taupe Haze”

The sophisticated color scheme of the sneaker features shades of Thunder Blue, Gum Light Brown, Taupe Haze, and Sail. There have been no official photographs released, but fans are waiting for Travis Scott's signature Thunder Blue reverse Swoosh to pop against a Taupe Haze top.

The taupe haze concept is echoed by the mid-foot strap, which completes the design, and the distinction of white on the midsole is elegant. A gum rubber outsole rounds off the set, while the famous Jumpman insignia adorns the tongue flaps.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Taupe Haze” rendition will potentially enter the shoe world on August 22, 2024, as per preliminary reports. These sneakers are expected to be traded via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be dropped with a $200 price label.

2) Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “University Red”

With highlights of brilliant University Red across the Swooshes, the Jumpman emblem upon the tongue, and the sewn Cactus Jack face insignia at the heel, this sneaker boasts Sail, Black, and Muslin tones.

Like the "Sail" shoes, these have a textile upper with black and white leather accents for a modern look. Stylish and long-lasting, these shoes have a White leather midfoot strap that pairs well with the White midsole as well as a Muslin rubber outer sole unit.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “Sail/University Red” iteration will supposedly arrive on the market on April 30, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Reportedly, these pairs will be traded via the online as well as physical Nike platforms plus a bunch of Jordan Brand linked sellers. They will be marked with a $200 price tag.

3) Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Thunder Blue”

This shoe is mid-top in style and comes with a durable canvas upper combined with Thunder Blue and Black leather toppings. Robust laces, a reinforced forefoot strap, and an outer sole unit that stretches beyond the midsole provide a sturdy shoe.

Scott's distinctive style is complemented by his characteristic inverted Swoosh and Cactus Jack logo, making for a fashionable and one-of-a-kind footwear alternative.

The “Thunder Blue” colorway of the Jumpman Jack model is expected to enter the shoe world in the coming weeks, as reported by Hypebeast, Sneaker Bar Detroit, and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via the online and in-store sites of Nike, along with a slew of affiliated retail merchants. They will also be offered with a $200 retail price label.

These were the three upcoming Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack sneaker variants that will launch throughout this year.

Besides Jumpman Jack shoes, Travis Scott has also partnered with Jordan Brand to offer multiple iterations of the latter’s Air Jordan 1 Low model. In the past few weeks, sneaker lovers have witnessed “Canary,” “Pale Vanilla,” and “Black Olive” colorways that are expected in the coming months of 2024. These pairs will also be sold via Nike's SNKRS app, alongside some of its associated Jumpman retailers.