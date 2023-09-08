30 Days: Cast, plot, release date, and all you need to know

The much-anticipated upcoming Korean rom-com film, 30 Days (Korean title: 30일), is a hilarious ride of a married couple as they lose their memory upon an accident and straddle the line between their once-happy married life and a looming divorce.

The leads - an intelligent lawyer named No Jeong-yol and a rising film producer Hong Na-ra - will be played by Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min respectively. Additionally, veteran actor Kim Sun-young will portray No Jeong-yol's mother's character in the film.

On August 24, the movie's distributor, Mindmark, rolled out pictures and teaser for the film. The teaser perfectly captures the couple's initial nuptial bliss and the chaotic turn their lives take after marriage, showing the duo bickering and fighting childishly.

Meanwhile, the posters show them smiling and hopeful for their oncoming divorce.

This film will mark the re-union of Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min, after fans last saw them co-starring in the 2015 comedy-drama film, Twenty.

30 Days: Everything you need to know before this latest rom-com hits the big screen

Directed by Nam Dae-joong who is known for his works like Homme Fatale (2019) and The Last Ride (2016), 30 Days takes us into the lives of No Jeong-yol and Hong Na-ra. They were once happily married but grew to despise each other's company and while one seeks happiness, the other wants freedom from their failing marriage.

While Jeong-yol is lazy about his married life but equally enthusiastic about his job, Na-ra is a caring partner who has a temper that triggers fights between the couple.

With only 30 days left for the termination of their marriage, the two get in an accident. They wake up at a hospital having forgotten everything and each other. As the couple navigates amnesia they have a second chance at rediscovering one another and either salvaging or sinking their marriage.

The text in the trailer reads "30 days that blew away memories and romance and left only laughter", which is stirring eagerness for the film among viewers.

The film is slated to release theatrically on October 3, 2023.

While Kang Ha-neul is known for his roles in titles like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), Forgotten (2017), and Insider (2022), Jung So-min left her mark in Project Wolf Hunting (2022), The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (2018), and Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023).

Meanwhile, Kim Sun-young was previously seen in works like Three Sisters (2020), Crash Landing on You (2019-2020), and Her Private Life (2019). She previously shared the screen with Kang Ha-neul in the popular drama, When the Camellia Blooms (2019).

Fans acquainted with the actors in their previous works are aware of the range of characters these actors can play and are therefore eager to see what more they have in store with the forthcoming film.

More on Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min

Recently, a press conference was held ahead of the release of 30 Days, where both actors, along with the director, promoted the film.

Not long ago, Kang Ha-neul was also revealed to be joining the star-studded cast of the second season of Netflix's groundbreaking drama, Squid Game, whereas the versatile actor's fans also recently enjoyed his performance in the family drama Curtain Call (2022).

Meanwhile, Jung So-min raised fans' pulses in her action-packed performance in Project Wolf Hunting (2022) where she played a valiant detective in charge of a cargo ship transporting criminals.